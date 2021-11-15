MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Nexviazyme™ (avalglucosidase alfa for injection) is now approved in Canada for the long-term treatment of patients older than 6 months of age with late-onset Pompe disease (acid α-glucosidase deficiency).1 Pompe disease is a rare autosomal recessive metabolic disorder defined by a deficiency of acid α-glucosidase (GAA), causing an accumulation of lysosomal glycogen that leads to damaged muscles, including the diaphragm that supports respiratory function and skeletal muscles that affect mobility, impacting functional endurance and breathing.2 Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to provide an exogenous source of GAA to the body to drive cellular enzyme uptake and enhance glycogen clearance in target tissues.3

"Due to the severity of Pompe disease, it significantly affects patients' mobility and breathing, things that we often take for granted," says Dr. Mark Tarnopolsky, Director of Neuromuscular and Neurometabolic Clinic, McMaster University Medical Center. "The Health Canada approval of Nexviazyme is an important milestone for Canadian Pompe patients and may represent a new standard of care."

It's estimated that between 5,000 and 10,000 people worldwide have Pompe disease.4 Many patients with late-onset Pompe disease experience long delays until diagnosis.5

"This approval is incredible news for patients and their families who are living with this debilitating disease and have limited options," says Brad Crittenden, Executive Director, Canadian Association of Pompe. "While a Pompe diagnosis is overwhelming and scary, it's a positive step to know that new options are becoming available to those who need it."

"Our main goal is to support those who suffer from chronic conditions and rare diseases like Pompe disease," says Carrie McElroy, Interim General Manager for Sanofi Genzyme and Interim Canada Country Lead. "While no cure currently exists, it's important to be able to provide new treatment options and continued research for Canadian patients living with Pompe disease."

