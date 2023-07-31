NextStar Energy begins hiring for Canada's first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant

The company has begun recruiting for the NextStar Energy launch team, a key milestone in the journey towards making Windsor, Ontario the foremost electric vehicle battery hub in North America.

WINDSOR, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - NextStar Energy has begun hiring the team that will launch one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery plants in the world.

Today, the company – a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions – kicked off the recruitment of 130 new employees for its Windsor, Ontario facility, which will form the NextStar Energy launch team. The $5 billion plant will begin operations in the first half of 2024 and is poised to be the foremost battery hub in North America.

Of the positions posted today, 30 will be professional staff to launch and grow the business operations, while 100 will be the core team of highly skilled production engineers and technicians. This core team of engineers and technicians will begin an international training program in October, learning how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant at existing plants in Poland, China and South Korea.

"Employees are the most important asset in building lithium-ion batteries, and we plan to invest significantly in making sure that our employees are ready to manage the complicated process and equipment," said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. "We are excited to become a leading employer in Windsor and look forward to offering exciting jobs where people can develop the skills they need to build long-term careers in this important and growing industry."

This first phase of talent recruitment marks an important milestone in NextStar Energy's long-term commitment to the Windsor region, as this team will be responsible for launching production at the battery plant and training the thousands of employees who will be hired from now until 2025.

Production of EV battery modules will begin at the Windsor facility in the second quarter of 2024, and the goal is to have the team of 2,500 employees in place to allow for the full-scale production of EV battery modules, electrodes and cells beginning in early 2025. The annual production capacity of the facility will be in excess of 49 gigawatt-hours (Gwh), allowing it to meet a significant portion of Stellantis' vehicle production requirements in North America.

"We are grateful to the Canadian, Ontario and Windsor governments for their investments," continued Danies Lee. "Through our partnership we are revolutionizing the North American EV industry, and ensuring the proud tradition of automotive production in Windsor continues for future generations, by turning the region into the leading EV battery hub on the continent."

Those interested in learning more about specific jobs can find the postings on the NextStar Energy website.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement is yet another concrete example of how our investments are creating well-paying jobs in Ontario and beyond. It also marks an important step as we move towards zero-emissions vehicles while ensuring that the cars of the future are made right here in Canada. Our government will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen our economy, lead the global fight against climate change, and create well-paying jobs for generations to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"NextStar Energy's move to begin hiring workers for Canada's first EV battery manufacturing plant is another example of Ontario's growing momentum as a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution. The new facility will be a key part of our province's end-to-end EV supply chain, creating 2,500 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Windsor and the surrounding region, starting with the first 130 posted today. Thank you, NextStar Energy, for your strong vote of confidence in Ontario and our workers."

– The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"I am proud to say that these jobs are the result of the unwavering commitment and partnership between NextStar Energy, upper levels of government and the City of Windsor. We worked relentlessly to bring and keep the plant here in Windsor and firmly believe that these jobs are just the beginning of a prosperous economic future for our city and region. These well-paying jobs will create opportunities for the next generation of Windsorites as we lead the electric vehicle revolution in Canada."

– Drew Dilkens, Windsor Mayor

About the NextStar Energy Windsor facility

This state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in Canada and is being built with the goal of becoming the foremost battery hub in North America .

and is being built with the goal of becoming the foremost battery hub in . The facility will begin production of EV battery modules in the second quarter of 2024 and will begin producing EV battery electrodes and cells in early 2025.

The plant will cover 4.5 million square feet, meaning that the Rogers Centre could fit inside it 17 times over.

With a production capacity of more than 49 gigawatt-hours, the plant will be able to produce batteries to power 500,000 electric vehicles annually.

The goal is to have the plant meet a significant portion of Stellantis' electric vehicle production requirements in North America .

About NextStar Energy

NextStar Energy is an innovative joint venture company between LG and Stellantis, with a mission to revolutionize the North American EV industry through our state-of-the-art facility in Windsor, Ontario. It is our goal to make the facility the leading battery hub on the continent.

