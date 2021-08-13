NextPoint Financial Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Appointment of New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (formerly, NextPoint Acquisition Corp.) (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) ("NPF") is reporting its financial results as of June 30, 2021 and for the period from April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. NPF's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under NPF's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. NPF is also announcing that Dan Shribman has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Shribman is the Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial and has significant experience as a corporate director. Mr. Shribman replaces Wendy Lane, who resigned as a director.

NextPoint Financial Inc. is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint Financial Inc. operates through Liberty Tax and LoanMe. Liberty Tax is a tax preparation service with over approximately 2,700 locations that serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. LoanMe is an online lending platform that have serviced over 340,000 consumer and small business borrowers in the United States.

For further information: Mike Piper, [email protected], 757-493-8855