NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL INC. NAMES SCOTT TERRELL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER EFFECTIVE JULY 18, 2022

HURST, TX, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") announced today that Scott Terrell has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective July 18, 2022 succeeding Eric Norona who is pursuing another opportunity. Mr. Terrell will report directly to Brent Turner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Terrell is currently the Company's Chief Information Officer having joined NextPoint affiliate Liberty Tax in 2019. Since joining the Company, Mr. Terrell has championed the implementation of an industry-leading, fully integrated technology platform aimed at improving efficiency and productivity in the Liberty Tax franchise community. In addition to his new duties as COO, he will also remain responsible for all Company information technology activities.

"Scott has extensive leadership experience in leading, building, and transforming successful technology teams across various industries, and has invaluable institutional knowledge of the Company's operational and technological processes. He is a proven leader, and we are thrilled to expand his role into different areas of the business," said Turner.

Mr. Terrell holds a BS in Computer Science from Texas Tech University where he currently serves on the Computer Science External Advisory Board.

"Eric has been a key member of the executive team, helping us manage through difficult processes. I am grateful for the time he spent with us, we are a better company because of his efforts. We wish Eric well in his new position," said Turner.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

