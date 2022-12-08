NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS & CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE UPDATE

HURST, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board") to be submitted for approval at its upcoming ‎annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on ‎December 30, 2022.

The Company is proposing to decrease the size of the Board from nine to eight directors. Each of Jean Birch, Andrew Neuberger and John Lederer has indicated that he or she will not be standing for re-election ‎at the AGM. The following individuals will be presented as new nominees:

Don Turkleson brings extensive board, C-level, and public company corporate governance leadership experience ‎to the Board. He has held many executive, board, and committee leadership positions with large public and privately held companies, primarily in the energy sector. Mr. Turkleson is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Accounting ‎from Louisiana State University. He has been a Board Governance Fellow with the ‎National Association of Corporate Directors and has achieved NACD ‎Directorship Certification as a part of his commitment to boardroom excellence.‎

Maryann Bruce is an accomplished independent director and former Fortune 100 Division President and CEO with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Ms. Bruce has extensive corporate governance and committee leadership experience from serving on boards for banks and other companies across various industries. She earned the CERT Certificate in ‎Cybersecurity Oversight from NACD and the Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie ‎Mellon University, demonstrating her commitment to an advanced understanding of the role ‎of the Board and management in cyber-risk oversight. In acknowledgment of her ‎leadership and expertise, Ms. Bruce was honored by Directors & Boards as one of 20 ‎accomplished female board members in Directors to Watch and by US Banker appearing ‎on "The 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking" list. ‎

"We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Jean Birch, Andrew Neuberger and John Lederer for their contributions to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavours," said Brent Turner, Chief Executive Officer.

Additional information about the nominees can be found in the management information circular ‎furnished to the Company's shareholders in connection with the AGM and available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).‎

Continuous Disclosure Filing Update

Further to the Company's press release dated October 24, 2022, the Company announces a filing delay for its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis, as well as the CEO and CFO certificates and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "2021 Documents"). The Company expects to be in a position to file the 2021 Documents no later than December 15, 2022.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 acquisition of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

