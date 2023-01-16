NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL FILES 2021 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED MD&A AND AIF AND EXPECTS TO FILE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2022 BY THE END OF MARCH OR SOONER. HOSTS ANNUAL MEETING TODAY

HURST, TEXAS, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) (OTC PINK: NACQF) has filed its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Canadian Securities Administrators. This information is available at www.nextpointfinancial.com and www.sedar.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company's website or email [email protected].

NextPoint anticipates completing its interim financial results, management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 by the end of February of 2023 and for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 by the end of March of 2023. Upon becoming current with its continuous disclosure filings, the Company will promptly seek to have the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission lifted.

NextPoint's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held today at 9:30 a.m. EST. The virtual-only meeting is accessible at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1342/.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved ‎consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty ‎Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt ‎resolution on behalf of customers.‎

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include "forward-looking information" (as defined under ‎applicable securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to ‎future events or future performance including with respect to, among other things, the timing of filling the interim financial statements referred to herein along with the related management's ‎discussion and analysis, and the lifting of the cease trade order issued by ‎the Ontario Securities Commission and announced on May 25, 2022. Such forward-looking statements ‎reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In ‎some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", ‎‎"expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", ‎‎"could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-‎looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and many factors ‎could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking ‎statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various ‎factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These ‎factors include, but are not limited to, the timeline for and outcome of the engagement with applicable securities ‎regulatory authorities and stock exchange staff, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the section ‎entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated June 3, 2021. Forward-looking ‎statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-‎looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual ‎events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements ‎made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, the Company does not ‎undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a ‎result of new information, future events or otherwise.‎

For further information: NextPoint Investor Relations: Chris Eddy or David Collins, Catalyst IR, 212 924 9800, [email protected]