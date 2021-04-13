NextPoint Acquisition Corp. Restates Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - NextPoint Acquisition Corp. (TSX: NAC.U) (TSX: NAC.WT.U) ("NAC") is announcing the restatement of its financial results as of December 31, 2020 and for the period from inception on July 16, 2020 to December 31, 2020. NAC's restated audited annual financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under NAC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NextPoint Acquisition Corp.

NextPoint Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

