Nextpoint Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Non-Offering Prospectus

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NextPoint Acquisition Corp. (TSX: NAC.U) (NAC.WT.U) ("NAC") has, in accordance with applicable rules, filed a non-offering preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec) in respect of its proposed qualifying acquisition. On February 22, 2021, NAC announced that it had entered into definitive agreements to acquire Liberty Tax and LoanMe. The combined business, to be named NextPoint Financial Inc., will be led by industry veterans Brent Turner, as Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Neuberger, as Chairman.

In addition, NAC is announcing Brian Benjamin's resignation as a director of NAC to focus on his political career.

NAC's non-offering preliminary prospectus has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under NAC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NextPoint Acquisition Corp.

NextPoint Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time.

