Nextleaf Solutions Granted U.S. Patent for THC and CBD Oil Processing

Patented technology allows for dried cannabis and hemp biomass to be efficiently processed into a high-purity distilled oil, simplifying the manufacturing of differentiated THC and CBD formulations and delivery methods

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) announced today it has been granted a fifth patent, its fourth in the United States, pertaining to the Company's proprietary technology for extraction and post-extraction processing of cannabinoids.

This most recently issued patent integrates a process by which brine is introduced to the crude oil to efficiently remove water-soluble compounds, impurities, and any other trace elements of treatment media. The result is a highly pure input, leading to faster processing times for further patented post-extraction processing, resulting in a lower cost per milligram for the highly refined THC or CBD concentrate.

"It has been our vision since inception that intellectual property would become a key differentiator and value creator in the cannabis industry," stated Paul Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Nextleaf. "With five issued and 25 pending patents covering what we believe to be the most efficient method of extraction and purification of cannabinoids, Nextleaf is well positioned to monetize our intellectual property as we move into Cannabis 2.0 in Canada and beyond," added Pedersen.

OILS remains focused on acquiring, developing, and patenting the industry's most advanced market-proven technology, equipment, and processes around the extraction and purification of cannabinoids. The Company's patented process yields a tasteless, odorless THC or CBD distillate, manufactured at scale, standardized for potency, and ready for infusion in value-add products, such as vape technology, edible oils, and beverages.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial-scale extraction and purification of cannabinoids. Nextleaf owns a portfolio of five (5) issued and 25 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid rich distillate, a key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD infused products. Once cannabis concentrates become legal across Canada on October 17, 2019, the Company plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing and B2B processing services.



Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: OILS), OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States (OTCQB: OILFF) and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: L0MA)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:



