Next Stop: Japan takes over Union Station - A showcase of Japanese business and culture

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - From Nov 1 to 4, a pop-up event at Union Station, "Next Stop: JAPAN," will recreate everyday experiences of Japanese commuters in a Japanese train station. This event is not your typical "Japan Festival" but founded on the longstanding vision to introduce Canadians to the immense advantage of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

The event will encompass various areas of focus, combining pre-promotion, contesting, and on-site experiences to engage visitors. The Union Station West Wing will house a collection of 10-15 Japanese exhibitors representing key business areas such as tourism, food and drink, traditional home goods, music, fashion amongst other cultural experiences. Visitors can explore cultural booths, enjoy captivating stage performances, and immerse themselves in the richness of Japanese traditions and arts. In partnership with the LCBO, the activation will feature a Sake Tasting & Sales area at the Union LCBO location. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and purchase a curated selection of sake over the course of four days.

As an added highlight, the event will include an exciting contest open to all Ontario residents. Participants will have the chance to win a round trip ticket to Japan, courtesy of Air Canada, allowing them to embark on an unforgettable adventure and explore the wonders of the country.

"Next Stop: Japan" will be co-hosted by the Consulate and General of Japan in Toronto, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan Foundation (JF) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to provide Japanese culture events and tourism information for the people. Through this activation, attendees will discover the captivating allure of Japan while supporting local businesses and fostering cultural exchange.

About The Consulate and General of Japan in Toronto: Consulate General of Japan in Toronto works to promote and strengthen diplomatic and cultural ties between Japan and Canada. With a focus on fostering mutual understanding and collaboration, CGJ plays a vital role in supporting Japanese businesses and initiatives in Toronto.

About Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO): Japan External Trade Organization is a government-related organization that promotes trade and investment between Japan and other nations. JETRO supports Japanese companies expanding into international markets and facilitates global business collaborations.

About Japan Foundation (JF): Japan Foundation is a government-related organization that aspires to the role of catalyst for international exchange throughout the world, presenting valuable and appealing aspects of Japanese culture to other countries and promoting mutual understanding with peoples around the world.

About Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO): Japan National Tourism Organization is a government-related organization that is involved in a broad range of activities both domestically and worldwide, to encourage international tourists from all over the world to visit Japan.

For further information visit: https://www.jetro.go.jp/canada/events/nextstopjapan.html

