Next Stop Japan: Free Public Event at Eaton Centre

This Friday and Saturday, Torontonians can explore Japan's rich cultural tradition and experience the artistry, tradition, and innovation behind Japan and its national spirit, sake

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto's Eaton Centre will be transformed into a cultural gateway to Japan this weekend as the Consulate General of Japan, The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and The Japan Foundation host Next Stop Japan, an immersive two-day pop-up celebrating Japan and its national spirit, Sake.

Recognized by UNESCO as an "intangible cultural heritage," sake's popularity is growing worldwide, yet access to premium Japanese sakes in Ontario remains extremely limited. This event will mark the kick-off to "Sake month" featuring exclusive sake tastings, cultural performances, and educational seminars aimed at raising awareness of sake and expanding its presence in Canada.

To lead the educational and cultural tastings will be one of only two 'Sake Samurais' in Canada, Michael Tremblay, who will be joined by members of Japan's sake industry.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy authentic Japanese food that pairs perfectly with sake and peruse handcrafted Japanese daily goods that include sake wares.

This free event is an opportunity to explore, taste, and learn about Japanese culture and sake.

WHEN: (Full Schedule Below)

February 7th: 12:30 pm – 9:00 pm

February 8th: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Experts available for media interviews on Friday February 7 between 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

WHAT: Stunning Visuals: Dynamic cultural performances, artisan exhibits, and premium sake tastings.

WHO: The Japanese External Trade Organization, Consulate General, Sake Industry Organization, The Japan Foundation. Interviews available with:



Michael Tremblay: Sake Samurai

Ayumi Yamada from Japan External Trade Organization

Shotaro Ozawa from Sake Institute of Ontario

WHERE: Eaton Centre, Albert Street Entrance, 2F

The Consulate General of Japan in Toronto, JETRO, and The Japan Foundation unite to promote Japanese heritage and foster cultural exchange. The Consulate strengthens ties between Japan and Canada, JETRO drives economic collaboration and innovation, and The Japan Foundation enriches global connections through Japanese arts and language.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Day 1 – February 7

12:30-13:00 | Opening Ceremony - Drum/Shamisen performance by Nagata-shachu

13:15-13:30 | Mini Sake seminar by Michael Tremblay

13:30-15:30 | SAKE TASTING 1

15:30-16:00 | Music performance by Hibiki Project

16:15-16:30 | Mini Sake seminar by Michael Tremblay

16:30-18:30 | SAKE TASTING 2

18:30-21:00 | Light Piano Music played

Day 2 – February 8

10:00-11:00 | Station Piano

11:00-13:00 | Kintsugi demonstration

13:45-14:00 | Mini Sake seminar by Michael Tremblay

14:00-16:00 | SAKE TASTING 3

16:00-16:30 | Music performance by Hibiki Project

16:30-16:45 | Mini Sake seminar by Michael Tremblay

16:45-17:00 | Trivia contest by IPPINKA

17:00-19:00 | SAKE TASTING 4

19:00-21:00 | Light Piano Music played

SOURCE The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

For more information or to coordinate media interviews, please contact: Sandy Caetano: 416-500-1135