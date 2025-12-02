Next Pathway Achieves Snowflake's Highest Partner Status

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Pathway Inc., the leading provider of automated cloud migration and modern data transformation solutions, today announced it has achieved the Snowflake's highest partner designation, AI Data Cloud Services Elite Tier.

This prestigious status is a testament to Next Pathway's technical expertise in Snowflake, proven customer success, and continued commitment to accelerating enterprise AI-driven digital transformation.

Next Pathway has consistently demonstrated exceptional proficiency in helping global customers move complex data warehouses and data lakes to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with unmatched efficiency. The Elite Tier status specifically recognizes the company's ability to drive advanced AI, analytics, and data modernization outcomes for its global customers, powered by their proprietary SHIFT Product Platform.

"Achieving the Elite Tier underscores the transformative value we deliver to large enterprises that want to do more with their data," said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "Our commitment to innovation, powered by the SHIFT Product Platform, means clients achieve the fastest, most predictable migration to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, immediately unlocking their full potential for AI and machine learning initiatives."

Recognized Excellence in Cloud Migration

This achievement builds upon Next Pathway's recent accolades, including being recognized as the Snowflake UK&I Migration Services Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Elite Services Partner status solidifies Next Pathway's strategic collaboration with Snowflake, unlocking enhanced co-innovation and joint go-to-market access. "As customers accelerate their move to the Snowflake Data Cloud, Next Pathway's automation leadership and legacy-migration expertise make them an indispensable partner. Their achievement of Elite Partner status reflects a proven ability to dramatically speed migrations, reduce risk, and help organizations unlock data-driven value at scale.", said Sridhar Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer at Snowflake.

Distinguished by Snowflake-certified practitioners and sustained customer success, this top-tier designation ensures clients benefit from industry-leading, AI-enabled migration automation and the fastest, most secure route to cloud modernization.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the leading choice for automated cloud migration and modern data transformation. We provide the robust tools and deep expertise required to move large, complex, and legacy workloads to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud quickly, with unmatched performance and accuracy. Backed by a proven track record of more than 160 successful migrations worldwide, our proprietary SHIFT Product Platform consisting of CRAWLER360, SHIFT Cloud and TESTER, automates the end-to-end path to a successful cloud migration.

SOURCE Next Pathway

Media Contact: Mandi Scott, [email protected]