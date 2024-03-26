DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA), a leading distributor of used serviceable materials (USM), is pleased to announce the addition of Frederick J. "Rick" Stine as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning four decades, Mr. Stine brings a wealth of expertise in aerospace engineering and leadership, notably having led an industry team working with NASA and holding pivotal roles at industry leading companies such as GE, HEICO, and most recently StandardAero, where he served as President of its Components, Heli, and Accessories division. As Director, Mr. Stine will collaborate closely with senior management and the Board to help shape and execute Next Level Aviation®'s strategic growth initiatives.

Chairman and CEO Jack Gordon expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Stine's appointment, highlighting his extensive track record in driving substantial growth within the commercial aviation aftermarket sector. "I have had the privilege of witnessing Rick Stine's engineering talent and executive prowess throughout my career in commercial aviation," stated Mr. Gordon. "The senior management team and Board are excited to work with Rick and leverage his commercial aviation aftermarket expertise to expand Next Level Aviation's global footprint in the years ahead."

New Next Level Aviation® Director Rick Stine commented, "I'm thrilled to join Next Level Aviation®'s Board of Directors. I am looking forward to collaborating with the NLA team to drive strategic growth and innovation in the global aviation aftermarket industry."

About Next Level Aviation®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.

Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material.

