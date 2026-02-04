DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft and associated jet engine platforms, has appointed Louis (Lou) Kucia as Vice President of Procurement. Mr. Kucia brings 20 years of Boeing and Airbus product line and aftermarket purchasing expertise, in addition to holding an active FAA airframe & powerplant (A&P) license.

In his new role, Lou will be responsible for all USM purchasing activities to stock Next Level Aviation's Florida warehouse as well as further expanding the company's vendor base and building a team of buyers underneath him to continue to fuel Next Level Aviation's impressive growth trajectory.

Next Level Aviation® Founder, Chairman and CEO Jack Gordon commented, "We are very excited to have Lou join the team as our new VP of Procurement. We did millions of dollars' worth of USM deals with Lou in the early years of Next Level Aviation® while he was on the opposite side of transactions at one of his previous employers, so we are pleased we can finally add him to the NLA team and leverage his impressive analytical and negotiation skill sets to further grow our business."

VP of Procurement Louis Kucia stated, "I've had the pleasure of working with Next Level Aviation since the day they launched. As one of my personal favorite aftermarket business partners in the industry, I've watched their success story from the front row for the last 13 years, and joining the team today feels like stepping right into an epic movie, already in progress. Stay tuned!"

About Next Level Aviation®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited, and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 65% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

