Next Level Aviation® to continue to support Pratt & Whitney CSA through consignment of used serviceable engine accessories for an additional three years

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA) , a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM), has extended an agreement with Pratt & Whitney Commercial Serviceable Assets (CSA), regarding the sale of used serviceable material (USM) for aircraft engines for an additional three years. This further enhances Next Level Aviation's leadership position as a global distributor of USM, primarily supporting Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

This agreement pairs the resources and technical expertise of Pratt & Whitney CSA with the sales, marketing and delivery expertise of Next Level Aviation®. This powerful combination provides a global customer base of airlines, leasing companies and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) shops with significant value through cost savings and just in time delivery.

The agreement provides for the following:

Pratt & Whitney CSA will consign used serviceable material to NLA to meet customer requirements.

Next Level Aviation® will support and supply both companies' global customer base for their used serviceable engine accessory requirements.

Next Level Chairman & CEO Jack Gordon stated, "We are ecstatic that Pratt & Whitney CSA has agreed to extend our USM agreement an additional three years. This consignment extension validates Next Level Aviation's USM expertise in the aftermarket, and its place as a trusted link in critical OEM supply chains. We would like to thank the Pratt & Whitney CSA team again for trusting Next Level Aviation® with its USM inventory and global customer base."

Mike Dreyer, Next Level Aviation's Executive Vice President of Sales & Procurement, further commented, "With the extension of our agreement with Pratt & Whitney CSA, Next Level Aviation will continue to be the global leader in all LRU and QEC material. Thank you again to Pratt & Whitney CSA, they have been tremendous collaborators and will continue be so far into the future."

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL AVIATION®

Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

To find out more information or to request additional images, please contact Jack Gordon at 305-439-1944 or [email protected]

