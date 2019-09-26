Next Government Must Take Action to Reverse Job Losses in top Manufacturing Sector

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Food & Consumer Products of Canada (FCPC) today called on political candidates and party leaders to ensure the next government strengthens Canada's largest manufacturing employer.

Nearly 300,000 workers rely on the sector, which is also the overall top employer in rural Canada. Yet, barriers to growth cost Canada 12 jobs in the sector every single day between 2012 and 2017.

FCPC CEO Michael Graydon said: "Food is fundamental to Canada's families, farmers, economy, and environment. We employ more people than any other manufacturing sector, and we have taken bold steps to deliver products Canadians rely on, more sustainably than ever before."

"Our commitments are ambitious," Graydon continued, "and we need government to enable an environment that makes Canada a food powerhouse now and for the future."

To remove barriers that raise food costs and impede growth, FCPC is calling on the next government to:

Food & Consumer Products of Canada (FCPC) is the voice of the Canadian food, beverage and consumer products industry. We represent more than 100 food, beverage, and consumer product businesses of all sizes.

Food processing is the largest employer in the manufacturing sector in Canada, directly employing nearly 300,000 workers in over 6,000 manufacturing facilities from coast to coast. We contribute nearly $29 billion annually to Canada's economy and provide safe, high-quality products found in virtually every single home in Canada.

For more information, visit www.fcpc.ca/foodisfundamental .

For facts on how food processing supports each province and territory's jobs and economy, visit https://www.fcpc.ca/Portals/2/images/20190821-Final-FCPC-provincial-infographic-sm.pdf .

