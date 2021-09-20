Next Edge Capital Corp. Launches the Next Edge Strategic Metals and Commodities Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge Capital") is pleased to announce the launch of the Next Edge Strategic Metals and Commodities Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund will be sub-advised by Delbrook Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Delbrook Capital") and is structured as an alternative mutual fund.

Next Edge Capital is a Toronto, ON, based alternative investment management firm focused on finding value-added investment opportunities; something the team at Next Edge Capital has been providing for over 20 years, both here and at predecessor firms. Delbrook Capital is a Vancouver, BC, based investment manager founded in 2010 by Matthew Zabloski and is focussed solely on managing alternative strategies in the materials sector.

The Fund will be investing opportunistically in equity securities of companies involved in the commodity and natural resource industries, in addition to companies positioned to benefit from rapid technological innovation. The Fund's manager, Next Edge Capital, believes that long-term underinvestment in the sector has deeply impacted the supply of select commodities, which along with the demand drivers of infrastructure spending, re-opening of economies, and the longer-term move towards clean energy, has created a very compelling investment opportunity.

Rob Anton, President of Next Edge Capital states: "We are pleased to have partnered with Delbrook Capital to launch this mandate together. We believe that exposure to the resource sector is best suited via an active and opportunistic approach, very suited to the Delbrook team, and evidenced by how they have been able to navigate the past decade. Delbrook brings rare expertise in global mining to factor in on their investment decisions and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities presented by the transition to clean, sustainable energy sources and a lower carbon world. It is rare to see an investment thesis so strong warranting exposure to the sector at this time."

According to Delbrook's Founder and Portfolio Manager, Matthew Zabloski: "We are excited to work with the team at Next Edge Capital to bring a liquid alternative strategy to the Canadian marketplace. Whether it be electrification, increasing signs of inflation or unprecedented global monetary policies, we see multiple catalysts for select commodities to outperform over the next decade. This Fund's investment strategy is intended to provide investors with exposure to these themes in a long/short format."

About Next Edge Capital

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an alternative investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of Alternative and Private Credit fund products in Canada. Formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Group plc., the firm is led by a management team responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000. Next Edge Capital specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

About Delbrook Capital

Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook") is a Vancouver based investment manager focused on alternative strategies in the global materials sector. The firm was founded by former Fidelity Management & Research Company ("FMR Co.") Portfolio Manager, Matthew Zabloski in 2010. The firm's flagship hedge fund, the Delbrook Resource Opportunities Fund was launched in 2013 and added a Cayman Islands based fund, Delbrook Resource Opportunities Master Fund LP in 2018. Delbrook is registered with the Canadian Securities Administrators, Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, and is an exempt reporting adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further information can be found at www.delbrookcapital.com.

SOURCE Next Edge Capital Corp

For further information: please contact Rob Anton, President, Next Edge Capital at (647) 274-6897 or via email at [email protected] or Rich Goode, Executive Vice President, Next Edge Capital at 416-209-9839 or [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.nextedgecapital.com/

