Next Edge Capital Corp. Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") announced today that, effective on or about October 25, 2019 the risk rating of Next Edge Bio-Tech Plus Fund (the "Fund") will be changed from "medium" to "medium to high". Next Edge is the manager and trustee of the Fund.

The change is a result of an annual review by Next Edge to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds.

About Next Edge Capital Corp.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an alternative investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of Alternative and Private Credit fund products in Canada. Formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Group plc., the firm is led by a management team responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000. The firm specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian retail marketplace. Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

