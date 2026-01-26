CMP Next Edge 2026 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through LP Files Preliminary Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") announced that a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for CMP Next Edge 2026 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through LP (the "Partnership") was filed and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of all the Canadian provinces for an initial public offering of Series A Units and Series F Units (collectively, the "Units") at a price of $25.00 per Unit.

The Partnership's investment objective is to provide holders of Units ("Limited Partners") with capital appreciation and a tax-assisted investment in a diversified portfolio (the "Portfolio") of Flow-Through Shares (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus) of Resource Companies (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus) and additional securities, if any, that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics, and which conduct activities incurring Eligible Expenditures (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus) in the mining sector. The Portfolio will focus on Resource Companies incurring such Eligible Expenditures across Canada.

The Partnership intends to achieve its investment objectives by investing in Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies and in other securities, including, but not limited to, listed equities or money market instruments as permitted by the Investment Guidelines (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus) that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics, with the goal of achieving capital appreciation and tax benefits for Limited Partners.

The Partnership will invest and conduct its deal sourcing by investing in projects with reliable and accessible infrastructure that exhibit a reasonable timeline to commencement and completion of operations. In addition, the Partnership will seek to leverage the extensive experience in the small-cap mining sector of its portfolio manager, Palos Wealth Management Inc. ("Palos"), which has participated in over 200 private placement junior mining deals since 2016. The Partnership will also leverage Palos' understanding of the flow-through market and its implications for resource investments.

The Series F Units are designed for fee-based and/or institutional accounts and the Series A Units are available to all investors.

The syndicate of agents is being led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. as joint bookrunners and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., IA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Ventum Financial Corp., CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corp., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over CAD $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

About Palos Wealth Management Inc.

Palos is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative investment solutions. Palos specializes in active portfolio management, focusing on delivering high-performing investment strategies and consistent, risk-adjusted returns tailored to the needs of their clients. With a proven track record in resource-focused investments and a commitment to excellence, Palos is a trusted partner for clients across Canada.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com or contact Next Edge at (416) 775-3600 or via email at [email protected].

Next Edge Capital Corp., 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from any one of the agents noted above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or in reliance on an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund's securities referred to herein in the United States.

