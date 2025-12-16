2028 Investment Grade Bond Trust Declares Q4 2025 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that 2028 Investment Grade Bond Trust (the "Fund") (TSX: IGBT.UN) has declared a distribution to all Unitholders of record as of December 15, 2025 in the amount of $0.14 per Unit and which will be payable on December 23, 2025.

The Fund will not have a fixed quarterly distribution amount but intends to make cash distributions quarterly.

About 2028 Investment Grade Bond Trust

The Fund has been created to acquire a portfolio comprised primarily of debt securities of Canadian companies. The Manager has retained Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. to provide portfolio management services to the Fund.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com or contact Next Edge at (416) 775-3600 or via email at [email protected].

Next Edge Capital Corp., 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4.

