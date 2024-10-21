NEXT EDGE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO RISK RATING

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") announced today an update to the investment risk rating of the mutual fund listed below (the "Fund").

Fund Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating Next Edge Strategic Metals and

Commodities Fund Medium to High High

Such change is a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by Next Edge to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Fund. The change in the risk rating will be reflected in the Fund's offering documents which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Next Edge Capital Corp.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace. www.nextedgecapital.com.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

SOURCE Next Edge Capital Corp.

For further information, please contact: Robert Anton, (416) 775-3600, [email protected]