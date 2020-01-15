Next Edge Capital Announces Completion of Termination of Next Edge AHL Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. (the "Manager") in its capacity as manager and trustee of the Next Edge AHL Fund (the "Fund") announced that it had successfully completed its previously announced termination of the Fund. The Manager terminated the Fund effective December 30, 2019 (the "Termination Date") and the payment of the redemption proceeds resulting from the final redemption were completed on January 14, 2020.

The current prospectus of the Fund is available on the SEDAR (System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) website at www.sedar.com or on the Manager's web-site at www.nextedgecapital.com.

About Next Edge Capital Corp.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an alternative investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of Alternative and Private Credit fund products in Canada. Formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Group plc., the firm is led by a management team responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000. The firm specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian retail marketplace. Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

