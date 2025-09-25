Next Edge Announces Final Closing of Over $16 Million for CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has completed the second and final closing of its initial public offering of Series A Units and Series F Units (collectively, the "Units"), pursuant to a prospectus dated June 30, 2025. The Partnership raised $6,900,750 on the sale of an additional 223,570 Series A Units and 52,460 Series F Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,254,000.

The Partnership was offered in all provinces in Canada through a syndicate of agents led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. as joint bookrunners and included BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., IA Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corp., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

"We are grateful to the various investors from across the country, as well as the syndicate members, for their support and participation in this Partnership," said Rob Anton, President of Next Edge. "We look forward to launching our next offering in the first quarter of 2026."

The proceeds will be invested in flow-through shares of resource companies and additional securities, if any, that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics, and which primarily derive revenue from activities incurring Eligible Expenditures (as defined in the prospectus) in the mining and energy sector. The Partnership will focus on resource companies incurring such Eligible Expenditures across Canada. The Partnership's portfolio manager, Palos Wealth Management Inc. ("Palos"), has conducted extensive due diligence on numerous companies within the sector to enable the efficient deployment of capital over the coming months.

The Partnership intends to provide liquidity to limited partners through a roll-over to CMP Next Edge Resource Class on or before September 1, 2026.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

About Palos Wealth Management Inc.

Palos is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative investment solutions. Palos specializes in active portfolio management, focusing on delivering high-performing investment strategies and consistent, risk-adjusted returns tailored to the needs of their clients. With a proven track record in resource-focused investments and a commitment to excellence, Palos is a trusted partner for clients across Canada.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

Next Edge Capital Corp., 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4

The offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from any of the Agents. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "will" and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Partnership. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Partnership's, Next Edge's and Palos' current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Partnership, Next Edge and Palos believe the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Partnership, Next Edge nor Palos undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

