NexLiving Communities announces record results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and declares quarterly dividend

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Stavro Stathonikos, President and CEO commented: "We reported record operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2022, with industry leading organic growth of +4.8% for the quarter, and +7.7% year to date, more than offsetting the impact of increased interest costs."

Property revenue increased +55% to $3.1 million for the three month period and +57% to $8.6 million for the nine month period, driven by strong property acquisitions and rental rate increases during the period.





for the three month period and +57% to for the nine month period, driven by strong property acquisitions and rental rate increases during the period. Net operating income ("NOI") increased +50% to $1.8 million (58.2% margin) for the three month period and +57% to $4.9 million (56.8% margin) for the nine month period.





(58.2% margin) for the three month period and +57% to (56.8% margin) for the nine month period. Suite count increased to 867 from 549 (+58% Y/Y) at September 30, 2021 as the Company continued to execute on its acquisition pipeline.





as the Company continued to execute on its acquisition pipeline. Same property NOI increased +4.8% and +7.7% for the three and nine month periods, respectively. Same property margins improved by +97 basis points and +114 basis points over the three month and nine month periods, respectively, driven by rental rate increases and cost controls.





The portfolio remained highly occupied with 98% occupancy, which reflects the attractive supply and demand fundamentals that continue to persist in New Brunswick . The increase in vacancy during the period is largely attributable to the Company's deliberate suite repositioning program in the Ontario market.





. The increase in vacancy during the period is largely attributable to the Company's deliberate suite repositioning program in the market. FFO (cents per share) – diluted was 0.17 for the three month period and grew +73% to 0.46 for the nine month period.

Q3 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights:

As at September 30, December 31, Change 2022 2021 Number of investment properties 28 25 3 Number of suites 867 705 162 Occupancy 98 % 99 % -128 bps Debt to total assets 62.0 % 57.7 % 4.3 % Debt to GBV* 66.1 % 65.7 % 40 bps Weighted average term to debt maturity (years) 2.9 2.1 0.8 Weighted average contractual interest rate 2.97 % 2.12 % 85 bps Investment properties 164,585,000 125,162,000 31.5 % Total assets 177,644,145 143,758,717 23.6 % Total liabilities 110,065,242 82,956,832 32.7 % Net asset value 67,578,903 60,801,885 11.1 % Net asset value per share 0.23 0.22 1.6 %









For the three months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change Rental income 3,088,988 1,997,351 54.7 % NOI 1,796,660 1,196,750 50.1 % NOI margin 58.2 % 59.9 % -175 bps Net income 3,004,782 3,140,185 (4.3) % FFO* 494,781 255,142 93.9 % FFO (cents per share) - diluted* 0.17 0.14 17.5 % Dividends declared (cents per share) 0.05 0.05 - Weighted average units outstanding - diluted 298,661,982 180,997,796 65.0 % Same property revenue* 1,819,569 1,766,346 3.0 % Same property operating expenses* 767,111 761,847 0.7 % Same property NOI* 1,052,458 1,004,499 4.8 % Same property NOI margin* 57.8 % 56.9 % 97 bps









For the nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 Change Rental income 8,564,162 5,469,409 56.6 % NOI 4,862,359 3,088,563 57.4 % NOI margin 56.8 % 56.5 % 31 bps Net income 5,146,585 5,415,612 -5.0 % FFO* 1,360,028 453,996 199.6 % FFO (cents per share) - diluted* 0.46 0.27 72.9 % Dividends declared (cents per share) 0.10 0.10 0.0 % Weighted average units outstanding - diluted 296,206,451 170,957,826 73.3 % Same property revenue* 5,417,223 5,134,845 5.5 % Same property operating expenses* 2,352,709 2,288,700 2.8 % Same property NOI* 3,064,514 2,846,145 7.7 % Same property NOI margin* 56.6 % 55.4 % 114 bps

*Refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Acquisition Activity:

On August 9, 2022, the Company acquired a 40-suite building in Strathroy, Ont. (294 Saulsbury St.), for $9.4 million. The acquisition was financed with a combination of cash on hand and a $7.9 million short-term debt facility, which includes a capital expenditure facility. 294 Saulsbury is a three-storey building situated on 1.44 acres of land in Strathroy, a bedroom community 30 km west of London, Ontario. The Company plans to undertake a targeted value-add capital program to modernize and reposition the large 1- and 2-bedroom suites.

Fair Value of Investment Properties:

The Company's weighted average capitalization rate as at September 30, 2022, decreased to 4.63% from 4.75% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the acquisition of three properties during 2022, of which two were in Ontario and are valued at a capitalization rate below the portfolio average. The gain in fair value recorded by the Company reflects forecasted NOI growth due to expected rent increases along with lower property taxes in New Brunswick.

Interest Rate Exposure:

On September 8, 2022 the Company refinanced its maturing mortgage on the McLaughlin property and entered into a new $14.9 million CMHC insured mortgage for the property at a five year fixed interest rate of 3.83%. The new mortgage replaced the previous $10.8 million mortgage with an interest rate of 1.56%.

Dividend:

The Company's board of directors has approved and declared a dividend of 0.05 cents per common share for the quarter ending December 31, representing 0.2 cents per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on, or after December 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2.

The Company designates these taxable dividends to be paid to its holders as eligible dividends and will notify the holders such dividends are being paid as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute its plans to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities in Atlantic Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. The demographic that has changed the world is now changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with service, quality and convenience has led to the emergence of the 55+ active living segment. Apartments are their next "home", after years of owning they look forward to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. NexLiving intends to consolidate this emerging market niche. For its recently acquired properties in Ontario the Company plans to undertake a targeted value-add capital program to modernize and reposition the large 1- and 2-bedroom suites. The Company currently owns 867 units in New Brunswick and Ontario. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has assembled a significant pipeline of potential acquisitions for consideration by the Company's Board of Directors.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

