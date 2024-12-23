NexLiving Communities Announces Closing of Property Sale and Update on Mortgage Financing Activity

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a series of transactions, including the previously announced sale of the 39 Pleasant property and multiple mortgage activities, which combined will result in annual interest savings of approximately $0.4 million and a reduction in net debt of $2.4 million.

Property Sale

On December 12, 2024, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of the 39 Pleasant property in Moncton, NB. The sale price of $5.8 million represents a 4.56% capitalization rate based on the trailing twelve months of operations as of September 30, 2024. NexLiving received approximately $2.4 million in cash proceeds after the repayment of the $3.3 million mortgage associated with the property.

Mortgage Repayments

On December 2, 2024, the Company fully repaid the combined $2.3 million balance on two maturing mortgages within its Quebec portfolio. These mortgages bore blended interest costs at 2.80%, and the repayment was completed using cash on hand.

On December 16, 2024, the Company fully repaid the $1.4 million balance on its maturing land loan, which carried interest at 7.35%, for a parcel of vacant land adjacent to its 50 Calabria property.

Mortgage Refinancings

On December 18, 2024, the Company refinanced the mortgage on its 542-550 Ryan property in Moncton, NB and secured a new $7.3 million CMHC insured mortgage. The new mortgage carries a five-year term at a fixed interest rate of 3.75%, replacing the maturing $3.5 million mortgage, which bore interest at 3.45%.

On December 18, 2024, the Company refinanced the mortgage on its 294 Saulsbury property in Strathroy, ON and secured a new $7.9 million CMHC-insured mortgage. The new mortgage carries a five-year term at a fixed interest rate of 3.81%, replacing the maturing $7.4 million mortgage, which bore interest at 6.37%.

On December 20, 2024, the Company refinanced a $4.1 million maturing floating interest rate construction loan on a portion of its Roland Audet property in Val-d'Or, QC with a new mortgage of the same amount. The new mortgage carries a one-year term and bears interest at 4.69%, replacing the maturing loan, which bore interest at 6.45% (prime + 1.00%).

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute on its plan to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities across Canada. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The properties offer a range of modern and updated suites, with a variety of amenities and features that allow residents to experience a hassle-free and maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving is committed to investing in its properties to ensure that they are modern and up to date. For its recently acquired properties in Ontario, the Company has undertaken a targeted value-add capital program to modernize and reposition the large existing suites. The Company currently owns 1,998 units in New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has assembled a significant pipeline of potential acquisitions for consideration by the Board.

