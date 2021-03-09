NexJ Systems Engages Sand Hill East for Business Acceleration

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), announces it is has entered in to an agreement with Sand Hill East LLC, a New York based business development firm, to leverage their deep domain expertise and business development capabilities in the financial services market. With strong ties to leaders and influencers in the wealth management and banking sectors, NexJ will benefit from Sand Hill East's network to drive business acceleration.

The Sand Hill East team comprises a network of subject matter experts that have spent the majority of their careers advancing key technology initiatives for some of the world's leading financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, UBS and Credit Suisse.

"NexJ has a proven ability to deliver great value to many of the most recognized global financial services firms with their intelligent customer management products," said Andy Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Sand Hill East. "We look forward to presenting the benefits that can be achieved through NexJ's technology to key decision makers in the wealth management and banking sectors."

"With a full revision of our flagship advisor and banking front-office software and a new suite of AI-driven modular technology now available, we are wholly focused on driving top-line growth this year and into the future," said Paul O'Donnell, CEO of NexJ Systems Inc. "Sand Hill East has a strong track record of connecting innovative software vendors with financial services firms and we look forward to working with them to grow our position in the market."

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. NexJ products have been deployed in some of the largest financial institutions in the world to help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-22-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

About Sand Hill East

Sand Hill East LLC is a strategic venture advisory group supporting the growth of digital, technology, and FinTech businesses. Founded in 2014 with the goal of leveraging their extensive technology and business experience, the team has built a robust ecosystem reaching across the tech startup, financial services and investment community. The Sand Hill East Team works in between ideas, capital and enterprises to identify gaps that can be filled by innovative technology products. Sand Hill East mentors founders and companies through the critical stages of development by offering advisory services and leveraging the strength of their networks. For more information, visit https://sandhilleast.net

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Matthew Bogart, Vice President, Marketing NexJ Systems Inc., Tel. +1 416-227-3708, Email: [email protected]

