NexJ Systems Announces Retirement of Board Member

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced that K. Ian McPhee has retired from its board of directors.

"Ian has been a long-standing member of the board of directors, and we appreciate his valuable guidance and advice during his 14 years of service," said E. Scott Beattie, Chairman of the NexJ board of directors. "Over this time, he has made many contributions and always provided thoughtful and thorough analysis of issues affecting NexJ. On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and our shareholders, I thank Ian and wish him all the best in the future."

"I am pleased to have served NexJ on its board since 2006, said K. Ian McPhee. "The addition of two excellent new directors this year makes this an opportune time to transition. I wish NexJ and all my colleagues every success".

