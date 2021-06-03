NexJ Systems AGM and the Impact of COVID-19

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announces that due to ongoing restrictions regarding public meetings and public health recommendations regarding social distancing measures as a result of COVID-19, as well as concerns for the health and safety of our directors, officers and shareholders, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the NexJ Systems annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET, and to not plan on attending the Meeting in person, as NexJ Systems may be required to restrict access to the Meeting. We remind shareholders that the proxy voting instructions are included in the Management Information Circular accompanying the Notice of Meeting that was mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting. The proxy vote cut-off remains 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Company will only conduct the formal business of the Meeting, and there will not be a presentation by management or the Chair of the Board at the Meeting.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management to the financial services industry. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Matthew Bogart, 416-227-3708, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nexj.com

