Nexera Robotics secures $4.5m investment to scale next-generation robotic grasping technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Nexera Robotics, a pioneer in advanced robotic grasping, today announced the completion of its latest investment round of $4.5M , which includes high-caliber investors including BDC's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund. This investment round marks a significant milestone in Nexera's mission to revolutionize robotic automation across industries through its innovative grasping technologies.

Nexera's proprietary grasping solution, NeuraGrasp, addresses one of the most pressing challenges in automation: the reliable handling of diverse items in dynamic environments. The company's technology combines proprietary compliant grasping methods, coupled with sophisticated perception and AI, enabling robots to handle a wide range of objects with unprecedented precision and adaptability.

"The robotics industry is at a critical inflection point, where the demand for flexible automation solutions has never been greater," said Roy Belak, CEO of Nexera Robotics. "We believe the developing commercial relationship with global System Integrators validates our technology's potential and will accelerate our ability to bring transformative solutions to the global market. We're committed to maintaining our open collaboration model, working with diverse integration partners to serve the broader automation ecosystem."

"Nexera's innovative approach to robotic grasping represents a significant leap forward in automation capabilities and exactly the kind of transformative technology we seek to support through BDC Capital's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund," said Aditya Aggarwal, Managing Partner of the Industrial Innovation Venture Fund at BDC. ""Their technology aligns perfectly with the future of pick & place robots, and we believe it has the potential to transform how many industries will approach robotic handling challenges."

The proceeds from the investment round will fuel Nexera's ambitious growth strategy, including accelerated R&D initiatives and market expansion. The company continues to strengthen its collaborations with leading system integrators and robotic picking solutions providers worldwide, reinforcing its position as a key enabler in the automation industry.

Nexera Robotics has established itself as a trusted technology partner for numerous global automation companies, demonstrating the versatility and reliability of its gripping solutions across various applications and industries.

Nexera Robotics patented NeuraGrasp technology enables unprecedented flexibility and reliability in robotic pick and place applications. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the company works with leading automation providers worldwide to advance the capabilities of robotic systems across industries.

