Nexans Canada Launches 'Connected Drum' Internet of Things Service

One of the first to offer an Internet of Things market ready solution for cable reel tracking

Offers real-time location of each reel and an alert system for monitoring

Pilot is currently running with a Canadian utility customer

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Nexans Canada has launched a service providing cable reel tracking via connected devices. The "Connected Drum" Internet of Things (IoT) service allows customers to benefit from real-time location, theft and loss detection and management of residual cable lengths on reels.

By tracking and monitoring a fleet of cable reels that are off-site or at subcontractor locations, significant savings can be realized. The service includes an online and mobile software platform for efficient and convenient management. This innovation provides customers with the real-time location of each reel as well as an alert system for monitoring on-site events including deliveries and pick-ups. The current pilot with a utility customer includes residual cable length monitoring and management.

Reel Losses are a Real Industry Problem

Utilities can easily lose thousands of dollars a year due to the lack of visibility or theft of their reels scattered across construction sites. This is because complex supply chain processes can involve multiple teams, construction sites and subcontractors; as a result, expensive cable reels are frequently lost, stolen or left idle on sites. It is also challenging for utilities to monitor their stock across multiple remote storage sites.

Device options available for connection to the software platform include 3G, 4G and 5G devices. These devices, with temperature and rotation sensors, are integrated into each reel and connect wirelessly to a cloud-based management platform. Real-time geolocation is used to identify the cable reels' locations. The service also allows for an alert notification if a customer's reel is moved outside of normal working hours. With artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, the solution identifies how much cable is left on each reel after cuts are made. A real-time interface between the connected drums platform and Nexans Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution ensures customers can monitor their reels and access business information such as cable type and remaining lengths, site locations, stock levels and other important details. Multiple KPIs can also be visualized on dynamic dashboards. The service may be used with both wood and steel reels.

Nexans Services & Solutions Manager for North America, Nada Filipovic said, "Most customers do not have a way to know how much cable is on a specific reel and where the reel is—whether in a warehouse or out on a project site. We spoke to customers during the development of our service and included their requirements to include the monitoring of residual cable lengths on the reels."

Photo caption: A Nexans cable reel with embedded Connected Drum sensor visible.

For more information on the new Nexans connected drum service, visit https://bit.ly/2FzKKZy or contact Jules Baillet, marketing at [email protected].

About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans' business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group's commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit : www.nexans.com

SOURCE Nexans North America

For further information: CONTACT : Communications, Barry Zeidenberg, Tel.: 416 706 2504, [email protected]; Marketing, Jules Baillet, Tel.: 647 528 2075, [email protected]; Media Contacts, Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright, Tel.: 914 548 6924 / 201 952 6033, [email protected], http://www.nexans.com

Related Links

http://www.nexans.com

