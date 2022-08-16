Newton Receives Regulatory Approval to Operate as a Registered Crypto Asset Trading Platform

Canadian Crypto Asset Trading Platform Receives Regulatory Approval from Canadian Securities Administrators

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Newton Crypto Ltd., one of Canada's largest crypto asset trading platforms today announced that it has become registered as a "restricted dealer" with the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities regulators in all Canadian provinces, Yukon, and in the Northwest Territories.

"Since we launched Newton, we have been working hard to bring crypto assets to Canadian retail investors and to position ourselves as the future of fintech." said Dustin Walper, Newton's Co-Founder and CEO. "A large part of that process has been monitoring the regulatory landscape and ensuring that what we do provides safety and security for our customers' digital assets. While our goal has always been to be relentless when it comes to offering low-cost access to a wide selection of crypto assets, we are equally as relentless when it comes to securing customer assets and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. As a registered firm under Canadian securities laws, we take another step towards fulfilling that vision."

Newton will continue to focus and develop its platform by expanding its product and service offerings in compliance with the terms and conditions of its registration, introducing new features that help crypto asset investors achieve their financial goals, adding to its token offerings, and working to ensure that all Canadians have access to crypto asset services through a safe, regulated platform.

Similar to other Canadian crypto trading platforms registered under the restricted dealer framework, Newton expects to begin its transition to investment dealer registration and obtain membership with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the next 12 months.

About Newton

Newton operates a trusted low-cost crypto asset trading platform for Canadians, offering a simple and easy way for individuals to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat, buy and sell crypto from a list of over 70 crypto assets, and withdraw or deposit crypto assets, on any device, with access to some of the best prices for crypto assets in Canada. For more information, visit www.newton.co/ .

SOURCE Newton Crypto Ltd.

For further information: Maggie Drinkwater, [email protected]