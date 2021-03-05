News Release Regarding Early Warning Report with Respect to Securities of Katipult Technology Corp.

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) the "Company") announces that it has today acquired $3 million of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of Katipult Technology Corp. ("Katipult") and 12 million common share purchase warrants of Katipult (the "Warrants" and, together with the Debentures, the "Securities"). The Debentures will mature five years from the closing date (the "Maturity Date"), bear no interest and are convertible into common shares in the capital of Katipult (the "Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.23 per Common Share at any time until the Maturity Date. The Warrants are exercisable for Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share at any time until the Maturity Date.

Immediately before the closing of the transaction, the Company held no common shares in the capital of Katipult. Following completion of the transaction, and assuming conversion in full of the Debentures and exercise of all the Warrants, the Company will hold 25,043,478 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.3%, of the post-conversion, post-exercise, issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Company acquired the Securities for investment purposes only, and depending on market and other conditions, the Company may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of Katipult, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bids and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. Such early warning reports will be filed within the timelines required by applicable securities laws and made available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Katipult's head office is located at 340, 318 – 11th Avenue S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2G 0Y2.

