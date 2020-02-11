NewNorth Projects Ltd. Announces Closing of Arrangement

CALGARY, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - NewNorth Projects Ltd. ("NewNorth" or the "Company") (TSXV: NNP) is pleased to announce the closing of the plan of arrangement involving NewNorth, Bordeaux Properties Inc. ("Bordeaux"), Bordeaux Developments Corporation (the "Purchaser") and the holders of common shares of NewNorth (the "NewNorth Shares"), as previously announced by NewNorth on December 3, 2019 (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser has acquired all of the outstanding NewNorth Shares in exchange for cash consideration of $0.13 per NewNorth Share held (the "Consideration"), for an aggregate purchase price of $1,584,543.74. Neither the Purchaser nor Bordeaux owned any NewNorth Shares prior to the Arrangement. The Purchaser has also amalgamated with NewNorth under the Arrangement and will carry on business under the name "Bordeaux Developments Corporation", with Bordeaux being the sole shareholder of the amalgamated entity.

Registered NewNorth shareholders, who have not already done so, should submit their certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s) representing their NewNorth Shares along with a completed letter of transmittal (a "Letter of Transmittal") to the depositary, AST Trust Company, in order to receive the Consideration. Holders of NewNorth Shares who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer or other intermediary should follow the instructions of such broker, investment dealer or other intermediary. Letters of Transmittal have been sent to registered NewNorth shareholders, and additional copies may be obtained by accessing NewNorth's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com (now under the name "Bordeaux Developments Corporation").

In connection with the completion of the Arrangement, it is expected that the NewNorth Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in approximately two to three business days.

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in the Company's information circular and proxy statement dated December 20, 2019, filed on NewNorth's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com (now under the name "Bordeaux Developments Corporation").

Bordeaux will file an early warning report on SEDAR at www.sedar.com with respect to the closing of the Arrangement, which will be available from the offices of Bordeaux at Suite 101, 6240 – 6A Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2M 2B7 or by contacting Birol Fisekci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bordeaux, at 403-998-7053.

About Bordeaux Developments

Bordeaux was established in 2001 as an integrated land and housing company with a difference. Since its inception, the team at Bordeaux has brought energy and a unique depth of knowledge to the industry. Decades of local and international experience in leading residential, commercial, and recreational land development companies, combined with a fresh energetic approach to providing the Calgary and area market with a boutique development experience, means they are capable of giving individual attention to each client so that their needs and goals are met.

