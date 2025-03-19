Newly Launched Canadian Construction Safety Council with Mission to Elevate Safety Performance

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's leading general contractors have united to form the Canadian Construction Safety Council (CCSC), with a mission to elevate safety performance and establish innovative new industry benchmarks to protect construction workers nationwide.

The Council's founding members include Aecon, AtkinsRéalis, Bird Construction Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., EllisDon Corporation, EBC, Graham Construction Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Ledcor Industries Inc., PCL Construction, Pennecon, and Pomerleau.

Among CCSC's inaugural initiatives are the adoption of Type II safety helmets, with integrated chin straps, which offer superior head protection compared to traditional hard hats. Additionally, the Council is adopting a new fall protection standard, requiring safety measures such as harnesses and guardrails at six feet—lowering the current standard from 10 feet—to reduce falls, a leading cause of injury in the industry. The CCSC will also promote the adoption of ANSI level 4 cut-resistant gloves to help reduce the significant number of hand injuries sustained by nearly half a million Canadian workers each year.

Driving industry change to proactively protect, engage, and support workers is the foundation of CCSC's mission. By sharing best practices and insights, the Council aims to build a safer and stronger construction industry across Canada. The goal is to collaborate, educate, and advocate for every worker's safe return home every day.

Strategic Objectives of the Canadian Construction Safety Council:

Reduce Serious Injuries and Fatalities: Decrease the number of serious and fatal injuries in the construction industry through improved safety practices and protocols.

Champion Industry Safety Improvements: Develop, adopt and implement best safety practices.

Enhance Safety Image and Relationships: Improve the construction industry's safety reputation and foster stronger relationships with public and private clients, as well as regulatory bodies.

Networking and Education: Provide opportunities for members to share knowledge, access safety resources, and learn from one another.

Leverage Industry Resources: Utilize the creativity, innovation, and the industry's collective expertise to establish and maintain higher safety standards.

Mental Health Awareness: Promote resources and education to support the mental health and overall well-being of workers within the construction industry.

In conjunction with the initiatives outlined, CCSC has launched a new website detailing its vision, mission, and key focus areas for members and the wider community.

For more information about the Canadian Construction Safety Council, please visit its website here.

About the Canadian Construction Safety Council:

Founded in 2025, the Canadian Construction Safety Council (CCSC) is committed to fostering consistent safety performance and reducing critical injuries within the construction industry. By leveraging world-class safety practices and championing proactive safety measures, the CCSC aims to make positive, lasting changes that ensure every worker returns home safely. For more information, visit canadianconstructionsafetycouncil.com.

Media Contacts: Jean-Philippe Lepage, [email protected], T (514) 789-2728 | C (514) 260-1819, Orlene King, [email protected], T: 403.570.5021 | C: 403.827.8245, Shane Jones, [email protected], T: 780-733-5107 | M: 780-235-5946