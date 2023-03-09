Newly Launched August Capital Connects Exceptional Private Investment Managers with Canadian Institutional Capital

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada has a deep pool of institutional capital, but one that has historically been difficult for private investment managers to reach when building institutional partnerships. Newly launched August Capital bridges that gap by connecting exceptional private investment managers with a trusted network of Canadian institutional capital, creating long-term relationships through a customized, strategic approach.

August Capital founder Katie Fasken saw an opportunity to create deep and meaningful relationships between investment managers and Canadian institutional partners from coast to coast, with a focus on helping clients navigate the Canadian market through each stage of the capital raising process from inception to completion. The firm works with top-tier global investment managers in private asset classes who prioritize an ethical approach to investment and demonstrate exceptional track records and deep sector expertise.

"The complexity of Canada can often make it an overlooked market and it's our role to remove those barriers to access," said Katie Fasken, Founder & Managing Partner of August Capital. "We understand that Canada's unique landscape requires a trusted network and a customized strategic approach that is unique to each client – this is what we offer to investment-management clients through every step of the capital raising process."

Prior to launching August Capital, Ms. Fasken was Managing Director, Co-Head Capital Raising at a $15 billion private equity firm, where she was directly responsible for global institutional capital raising with direct coverage of Canadian institutional capital.

The firm's team also includes Managing Director Erica Publow, who partners with managers and institutional capital to develop end-to-end comprehensive fundraising solutions. Prior to joining August Capital, Erica supported the Private Equity practice at Boston Consulting Group and consulted for the largest Private Equity managers and pension funds globally.

For more information about August Capital, visit their website at:

https://www.augustcapital.ca/

SOURCE August Capital