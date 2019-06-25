NewGrowth Corp. Announces Redemption Prices and De-listing of Capital Shares and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc., as administrator of NewGrowth Corp. (the "Company"), announced today that the redemption prices for all outstanding Capital Shares and Preferred Shares to be paid on June 26, 2019 are as follows:

Redemption Price per Preferred Share: $32.07

Redemption Price per Capital Share: $46.1427

NewGrowth Corp. is a mutual fund corporation whose investment portfolio consists of publicly-listed securities of selected Canadian chartered banks, telecommunication, oil and gas, pipeline and utility issuers. The Capital Shares and Preferred Shares of NewGrowth Corp. are listed for trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NEW.A and NEW.PR.D respectively. The Capital Shares and Preferred Shares will be de-listed from the TSX as at the close of trading on June 26, 2019.

