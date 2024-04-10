NEWFOUNDLAND'S EVENING TIDE VODKA NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST VARIETAL VODKA AND BEST VODKA IN CANADA

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Evening Tide Vodka, produced by Newfoundland based Wooden Walls Distilling, has been named the World's Best Varietal Vodka and Best Varietal Vodka in Canada during the 2024 World Vodka Competition.

Opened for just over a year, Wooden Walls Distilling is St. John's first and only distillery. Their flagship vodka, Evening Tide, is made using a blend of wheat, rye, and oats sourced throughout Atlantic Canada. It is handcrafted into small batch spirits using slow distillation and fermentation techniques.

Worlds Best Vodka, Canadas, Best Vodka Post this Photo of Evening Tide Vodka at the base of the Signal Hill National Historic Site (CNW Group/Wooden Walls Distilling)

"We take our time through every step of the process, so nothing is ever rushed" explains Head Distiller James Walsh. "While it does take more time and labour, it is a labour of love, and we believe it shows in the final product."

The annual World Vodka Awards celebrate the best internationally recognized vodka styles. Judged by a panel of leading distillers and experts, the awards select and promote the best vodkas globally.

"Being awarded best in Canada is an honour. Being named 'best in the world' is truly extraordinary!" said Peter Madden, co-owner of Wooden Walls Distilling. "We are tremendously proud that we could put the province on the international stage for distilling, and are excited to build on this success."

Owned and operated by passionate Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, in historic downtown St. John's, Wooden Walls Distilling has a spacious tasting room where you can savour their spirits, enjoy a meal, and take part in distillery tours.

"It takes a community to produce, distribute and export spirits," adds Madden. We are thankful to our patrons, team, and the local establishments for their unwavering belief in our vision that drives us forward. We are also grateful to our supporters and funders, such as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, Business Development Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal. It is thanks to this group that we have achieved so much in such a short period of time.

