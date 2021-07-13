Newfoundland and Labrador Business Leaders Encourage Canadians to Explore Canada this Summer

Industry leaders from Newfoundland and Labrador commend the provincial government for lifting restrictions; now calling on federal government to restore confidence in Canadian domestic travel.

ST JOHN'S, NL, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Together with the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable (The Roundtable), industry leaders from Newfoundland and Labrador are joining together to encourage Canadians and fully vaccinated international travellers to explore Canada this summer. With the second consecutive summer travel season now well underway, local businesses across Newfoundland and Labrador are reiterating the importance of domestic travel to sustain the community.

In a normal year, Atlantic Canada sees over 7 million visitors to the four Atlantic provinces, bringing in over $5.2 billion in revenue. In Newfoundland and Labrador alone, the tourism industry generates approximately $1.14 billion in spending annually with almost 2,800 businesses and over 20,000 jobs in the tourism sector, representing nine per cent of all jobs in the province.

Every sector of the Atlantic region economy has been impacted by the restrictions, but none harder than the tourism and hospitality sectors. Every year, domestic travel accounts for over 85% of visitors to Newfoundland and Labrador and the summer months are crucial for local business survival. With provincial restrictions now lifted, it is time for Canadians to return to visiting and exploring our local communities.

Local businesses are suffering unnecessarily because of confusion and uncertainty over the safety of domestic travel. Vaccination rates are rising across Atlantic Canada, with all four provinces exceeding 70% of eligible residents receiving their first dose. Because of this progress, it is important that Canadians receive a clear message from the federal government encouraging domestic tourism.

Canadians have been rushing in droves to get vaccinated – breaking records nearly every day. We want to encourage Canadian travellers to fully and safely explore Canada this summer.

Quotes

Todd Perrin, Owner & Chef, Mallard Cottage Inc.

"The pandemic has been extremely challenging for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Lockdowns and travel restrictions meant I was forced to lay off staff and change our business model to takeout just to keep the doors open. The summer months are crucial for restaurants and hotels like mine, with many local establishments barely getting by. Now that people are getting vaccinated, we need the federal government to encourage Canadians to travel this summer and restore domestic tourism to places like St. John's," said Todd Perrin, Owner & Chef, Mallard Cottage Inc.

AnnMarie Boudreau, Chief Executive Officer at St. John's Board of Trade

"Since our province re-opened last week, it has been remarkable to see the increase in activity within the city. Summer tourism sustains businesses large and small and it is critical to our business community that we make the most of the next few months. We need government to deliver a clear message to Canadians that we are open for business and that it is safe to explore our beautiful country," said AnnMarie Boudreau, Chief Executive Officer at St. John's Board of Trade.

Cathy Duke, CEO at Destination St. John's

"As the oldest and most easterly city in North America, St. John's has long been a sought-after destination for Canadian travellers. Most of Canada has been locked down for the past year and half. With over 85% of our visitors coming from within Canada, I cannot overemphasize the importance of our Prime Minister now encouraging Canadians to travel this summer. Our message to Canada: come and visit, help us rebuild our businesses. There's so much here to safely explore," stated Cathy Duke, CEO of Destination St. John's.

Captain Barry Rogers, President of Iceberg Quest Tours

"Iceberg Quest, a family operated business, has been showcasing Newfoundland and Labrador to the world for decades. Like many businesses, the pandemic meant reducing the number of staff amidst uncertainty about the tourist season. Tourism is a significant economic driver for our province and our business relies on visitors from coast to coast to coast to stay afloat," said Captain Barry Rogers, President of Iceberg Quest Tours.

Brenda O'Reilly, Owner of O'Reilly's Irish Newfoundland Pub & YellowBelly Brewery

"Usually at this time of year, George Street and Water Street are buzzing. Pedestrians are enjoying music on the street, diners are eating world class fish and chips and visitors are getting 'screeched in' at our pubs. We are slowly seeing our streets come back to life, but we need Canadians tourists to sustain this momentum. Come explore Newfoundland this summer – and help us rebuild," said Brenda O'Reilly, owner of O'Reilly's Irish Newfoundland Pub & YellowBelly Brewery.

About the Canadian Tourism Roundtable

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $102 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians across the country and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. It advocates for a safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Randi Rahamim, [email protected]