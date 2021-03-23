Newcomers Canada's Free Virtual Expo Will Connect New Canadians to Educational, Employment, and Business Resources

"We know that navigating a new country can be challenging, and that the current pandemic has caused some additional complications for new Canadians. We want newcomers to know we are here to help and that there are still many great opportunities available to them," said Erin Flynn, Newcomers Canada. Adding "These events are not only for newcomers, but also for Canadian businesses, economic development and government bodies working to attract quality talent that will sustain their businesses and regions."

Newcomers Canada has been connecting international talent with industry-leading employers who value diversity and the global experience that newcomers can offer their organizations since the organization's inception. They provide newcomers with meaningful information about cultural, educational, and business opportunities. Inspired by people who seek a better life, who uproot family and reroute their lives, Newcomers Canada are on a mission to make connections. Newcomers Canada is the largest network of new Canadians in the country, a place where both newcomers and employers come to map their routes ahead.

The 2021 Routes Expo is pleased to welcome the Government of New Brunswick as the title sponsor. New Brunswick is growing at a rapid pace and has a need to fill jobs across sectors including finance, healthcare, tech. The Government of New Brunswick will be joined by several of their industry partners who are searching for talent to fill these roles.

"At the Routes Expo, event attendees will have the ability to engage with speakers in live Q&A sessions, visit virtual vendor booths, and meet with employers. We encourage everyone interest to view the event schedule and to take full advantage of all that this dynamic virtual event platform has to offer," continued Flynn.

Newcomers Canada will be offering these events for free and encourage interested attendees to register for the appropriate event for Eastern Canada or Western Canada here.

Individuals who are not yet in Canada but are living in UK or Ireland and are considering immigrating to Canada, are encouraged to register for this event: https://hopin.com/events/newcomerscanada-routesexpo-uk-ireland

To learn more about Routes Expo visit https://www.newcomerscanada.ca/events/

About Newcomers Canada

Canada is home to almost 8 million foreign-born residents or 21.5 per cent of Canada's population, and admits over 470,000 temporary foreign workers, 341,000 permanent residents and 640,000 international students per annum. (2019).

Newcomers Canada is a great place to start navigating your pathway to a life in Canada. We are the leading resource and the largest hub in Canada for people wanting information on Immigration, Education, Settlement and Employment in Canada.

Our mission is to connect newcomers to information about cultural, educational, employment, and business opportunities throughout Canada.

Newcomers Canada connects you with employers, recruiters, governments, education providers, immigration specialists and settlement services. By introducing you with industry leaders, you will create opportunities for yourself and settle into your new life, home, career, and community.

For more information, visit: www.newcomerscanada.ca

