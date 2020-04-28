TIMMINS, ON, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Newbaska Gold and Copper Mines Ltd./Mines D'Or et du Cuivre Newbaska Ltee (Newbaska) announces that, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it will adopt the relief provisions of recent AMF Order 2020-PDG-0023 to extend the filing deadline for certain disclosures. This will apply to the requirement to file its annual audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2019 and the management's discussion & analysis thereon, as well as the interim financial report for the period ending March 31, 2020, all as required by National Instrument 51-102.

Until such time as the 2019 annual and 2020 interim filings are filed, management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of NP 11-207.

It is estimated that the 2019 year end filings will be disclosed and filed no later than June 12, 2020, and the interim filing will be disclosed and filed no later than June 29, 2020.

Stakeholders are advised that there have been no material business developments since the date of the last annual financial statements.

The foregoing announcement has been approved by the management and Board of Directors of Newbaska.

SOURCE Newbraska Gold and Copper Minds

For further information: Fran Yungwirth, Director, Newbaska Gold and Copper Mines Ltd., Phone (705) 264-2446, Email: [email protected]