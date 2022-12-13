NewAge Products celebrates five years of supporting Habitat for Humanity with 2023 pledge

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - NewAge Products Inc., manufacturers of premium indoor and outdoor storage, appliance, furniture and accessory solutions for the home, is pleased to commemorate five years of supporting Habitat for Humanity with a renewed pledge for 2023. As part of the renewal, NewAge Products will donate at least $100,000 of its best-in-class products to Habitat affiliates in the United States and Canada. In addition, NewAge Products personnel will volunteer for Habitat events during the coming year.

"It's an absolute pleasure to work with Habitat for Humanity. The important work that they do in communities across the U.S. and Canada is inspiring and uplifting, and we're excited to do more with this great organization in 2023. In this season of giving, we're calling on corporations to join us in supporting their efforts," Parag Shah, NewAge Products President and Co-Founder.

"We are thrilled to have the support of NewAge Products for a sixth year," said Julie Laird Davis, Vice President of Corporate and Cause Marketing Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "NewAge Products has been an important contributor to many Habitat projects, and we look forward to seeing the great impact our partnership will have in communities across the United States and in Canada in 2023."

Since 2008, NewAge Products has been engineering best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. Our high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner in the home improvement and DIY space. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, our talented team of problem solvers are passionate about helping customers live their best life. With award-winning leadership and designers, and with over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining the home inside and out, and the overall customer shopping experience.

