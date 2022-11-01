New ZoomerMedia TV Series Your Nation's Table Celebrates Seafood from the West Coast of Canada

Take a deep dive into the heart of the BC seafood scene with hosts Carmen Ruiz y Laza and Chef Robert Clark on November 14

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - A new television series airing nationwide this fall is poised to make waves. ZoomerMedia's Your Nation's Table debuts Monday, November 14 with a season dedicated to six amazing BC seafood stories.



Over a year in the making, the series takes viewers on a voyage through communities across BC alongside hosts Carmen Ruiz y Laza and Chef Robert Clark. Each 30-minute episode focuses on a popular BC seafood and its journey from sea to table.



Your Nation's Table provides a fascinating insight into the harvest of wild seafood along the rugged BC coastline, and the colourful characters who are responsible for catching, processing, and preparing it. Viewers will be inspired by their stories which illustrate how, by delivering the finest seafood to domestic and global markets, they are playing a vital role in the Canadian food economy.



As a decorated chef, member of the Order of Canada, and one of the founders of the sustainable seafood movement, Chef Robert Clark was delighted to co-host Your Nation's Table. "What an honour, thrill, and amazing opportunity it is to introduce the producers of our food, supporters of our communities, and defenders of our food sovereignty into so many Canadian homes," says Chef Clark.



With over two decades of television and film experience in production and hosting, Television Host Carmen Ruiz y Laza was excited to bring Your Nation's Table to life. "Your Nation's Table was born out of my experience shopping for sustainable local seafood. At my neighbourhood grocery store, the fishmonger told me they didn't have locally-caught wild BC salmon, but had only imported and farmed fish. At that moment, I decided to do something about it," says Ruiz y Laza. "By advocating for, and giving a voice to our BC seafood producers, the aim of Your Nation's Table is to raise the profile of a valuable and often underappreciated domestic food production system and steer consumers towards better tasting, more nutritional, and environmentally-friendly alternatives."



The season's six episodes, filmed in remote destinations across the BC coast, highlight how BC spot prawns, salmon, crab, geoduck, sablefish and tuna are harvested. Viewers will also be treated to tips by top chefs on how to shop for, and prepare these products, and which BC wines to pair them with.



The series is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors: Buy BC, Pacific Prawn Fishermen's Association, BC Salmon Marketing Council, Underwater Harvesters Association, BC Tuna Fishermen's Association, Canadian Sablefish Association, BC Crab Fishermen's Association, Grundéns Fishing Apparel, Pacific Net & Twine, Mission Hill Family Estate, Liquidity Wines, CedarCreek Estate Winery, and Ocean Regenerative Aquaculture.



Broadcasted through the ZoomerMedia network, Your Nation's Table will reach viewers across Canada. The series will air on JoyTV BC starting Monday, November 14, and FaithTV starting Saturday, November 26. Tune in on Mondays and Fridays at 5pm (PST) on JoyTV, or catch the show on Saturdays at 10:30am (PST) on FaithTV. Encore presentations will be available on both stations throughout 2023. Follow Your Nation's Table on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.



