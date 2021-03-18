As of this writing, passengers from all countries (except Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands) are required to have negative Covid-19 test result prior to departing for New Zealand. Testing on the first day of arrival to New Zealand is also required (unless arriving from Australia, Antarctica or certain Pacific Island nations).

However, Matthew Keezer suggests to always check with the local government of your travel destination before embarking on any travel to another destination.

Things to do in New Zealand

There is an impressive array of various animal life to be found in New Zealand. This makes for an excellent opportunity for hikers ("tramping" as the locals put it) to photograph and otherwise enjoy their daytime activities. Volcanic activity is the distant past has provided a number of high, sharp peaks and lush forest covers much of the New Zealand landscape.

Matthew Keezer suggests Tongariro (a dual World Heritage location) is a noted spiritual and cultural location that is popular amongst tourists. For the more adventurous, you can take on the Tongariro Crossing, which requires a moderate to good level of fitness, since it is a 19.4 kilometer walk and starts with a staged climb to Red Crater. It should also be noted that the high altitude might be an issue for those who live in a sea level location. But for those who are up for it, it's an experience not to be missed!

Matthew Keezer also suggests the Bay of Islands, which is also one of New Zealand's most popular tourist attractions. This location is a haven for those who enjoy sailing and yachting. Here, you'll find 144 islands that also feature kayaking, hiking and undisturbed forest exploration.

After having been relegated to staying in the same location for an extended period of time, Matthew Keezer suggests that a vacation to New Zealand is an excellent way to break the boredom. The huge number of tourist attractions makes this a haven for those who want to get out and enjoy a new location!

