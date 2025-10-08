New York Islanders Name Vanda Pharmaceuticals as Team's Jersey Patch Partner in Milestone NHL Agreement

Vanda Logo to Debut October 9 Against Penguins

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Islanders today announced a multi-year agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company, naming them the team's exclusive jersey patch partner. This landmark contract makes Vanda the NHL's first Pharmaceutical Jersey Patch Partner.

The Vanda logo will be prominently featured on both the Islanders' home and away jerseys. The partnership will debut on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins October 9 and continue with the Islanders' home opener at the state-of-the-art UBS Arena on October 11 against the Washington Capitals.

Beyond the visibility on the ice, Vanda branding will be integrated across Islanders and UBS Arena signage and on the team's social media throughout the season. The partnership also includes fan-centric initiatives, such as an annual tentpole sweepstakes, a content collaboration, and a community program developed with the Islanders that culminates in a ceremonial puck drop each season at UBS Arena.

"Vanda is a company dedicated to innovation and community, values that resonate deeply with the Islanders and our fan base,'' said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group, which oversees the Islanders Corporate Partnerships. "We believe this unique collaboration will not only provide significant visibility for Vanda but will also create new, meaningful experiences for our fans both on Long Island and globally."

To celebrate the new partnership, the Islanders and Vanda will launch a fan-focused sweepstakes where Islanders fans can win a brand-new jersey with the Vanda patch to kick off the new season and this new partnership.

"Vanda is proud in partnering with the New York Islanders, a historic organization, making Vanda the first pharmaceutical jersey patch partner in the NHL." said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos MD, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Vanda Pharmaceuticals. "Vanda's commitment to health, happiness and excellence is closely aligned with that of the New York Islanders organization and we look forward to an exciting season ahead."

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanda Pharmaceuticals to the Islanders family as our exclusive jersey patch partner," said Adam Cross, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Islanders. "This is a landmark deal for our organization and the NHL. We look forward to a successful partnership that elevates both of our brands and allows us to further engage with the most passionate fans in the league."

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com .

SOURCE Oak View Group

Jay Beberman, [email protected], 609-947-0358; Kevin Moran, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., [email protected]