TD Coliseum Welcomes Asahi Canada as Founding Partner; Unveils House of Peroni and Premium Beverage Offerings

Partnership marks Asahi Canada's first major venue presence in Canada, bringing an elevated beer experience to music and sports lovers in one of the most innovative new arenas in North America

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- TD Coliseum today announced Asahi Canada as a founding partner of the transformed arena, marking the launch of a long-term partnership with Oak View Group. Through this collaboration, Asahi Canada will introduce a curated portfolio of premium beverage offerings to guests across the venue.

Arena visitors will be able to enjoy an exceptional lineup of globally renowned premium beverages at both concession stands and in the House of Peroni club space. Beverage selections include Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch Pilsner, Kozel Lager, and Pilsner Urquell.

At the heart of the partnership is the House of Peroni, a stylish 150-seat, members-only lounge located on Level 3 of TD Coliseum. Designed as a laid-back lounge experience, the space offers members a setting to gather before, during, or after events. Guests can enjoy light snacks alongside a full selection of Peroni-branded beverages in a premium atmosphere. Here, superior quality meets effortless style, delivering the signature elevated experience that Canadian audiences have come to enjoy with Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the world's No.1 Italian beer.

Asahi Super Dry, Japan's No.1 beer, will also play a key role in the offering, along with Grolsch which is brewed in Canada -- balancing domestic heritage with global sophistication.

"As a global leader in beer and alcohol-free beverage brands, Asahi Canada is the perfect partner to help us elevate the fan experience at TD Coliseum," said Tom Pistore, President, OVG Canada. "The House of Peroni will become a signature space within TD Coliseum, and we're excited to welcome guests to enjoy the best in international beverage offerings."

This partnership reinforces Asahi Canada's position as a key player in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and reflects TD Coliseum's commitment to offering world-class amenities to its guests.

"Our Asahi Canada team is proud to be named a founding partner of this bold new venue experience in Hamilton -- one that celebrates the joys of the music and live sports industries whilst enabling visitors to enjoy an iconic beer or beverage," said Stephen Young, General Manager at Asahi Canada. "With Oak View Group, we're excited to bring fans an upscale experience centered on the importance of live entertainment at TD Coliseum."

TD Coliseum will open with a performance by Sir Paul McCartney on November 21, and become the new centerpiece for concerts, sporting events, and family entertainment in the Golden Horseshoe, while offering superior premium hospitality experiences.

Demand for premium experiences at TD Coliseum has been exceptional with the momentum highlighting strong corporate support and community appetite for live entertainment in Hamilton. The groundbreaking Event Level Suites – the first of their kind - have sold out along with two of the arena's most exclusive club spaces. Please visit tdcoliseum.com for more information on becoming a premium member at TD Coliseum.

"Our goal at TD Coliseum is to create unforgettable experiences, and that starts the moment guests walk through the doors," said Nick DeLuco, Senior VP and GM, TD Coliseum. "With the House of Peroni and Asahi Canada's exceptional portfolio, we're raising the bar for what fans can expect--not just from an event, but from the entire atmosphere surrounding it."

Following a multi-million-dollar transformation, TD Coliseum will open as an 18,000-seat venue featuring a striking new façade, premium seating, enhanced acoustics for an immersive listening experience, improved sightlines, and upgraded concourses and concession areas. The venue also introduces next-generation touchless and self-serve technologies for faster, more seamless food and beverage purchases.

In addition to Paul McCartney on November 21, scheduled events include Sonu Nigam on November 23; the Jonas Brothers on December 14; Tran-Siberian Orchestra on December 28; comedian Matt Rife on December 30; the Harlem Globetrotters' 100th anniversary tour on February 4; The JUNO Awards on March 29; Cardi B on March 31; Monster Jam "Freestyle Mania" April 17-19; and the return of the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League, among others. Additional show announcements are ongoing.

