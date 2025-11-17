NEWLY TRANSFORMED TD COLISEUM TO LAUNCH NEW ERA IN LIVE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT ON NOVEMBER 21

New Features Include Enhanced Arena Access, Expanded Hospitality Spaces, Premium Amenities and Service, Exciting New Menu Items and Culinary Partners, and Smart Technology to Create the Ultimate Guest Experience

TD Coliseum App and Exclusive TD Cardholder Benefits Keep Guests at Center Stage

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- After an 18-month, $300-million transformation, TD Coliseum is ready to usher in a new era of live entertainment when it makes its debut with a sold-out performance by Sir Paul McCartney on Friday, November 21. Led by Oak View Group, the transformation of the 463,000-square-foot venue blends technology, design, and hospitality to deliver a one-of-a-kind, first-class guest experience in the heart of downtown Hamilton, ON.

To create a frictionless fan experience, guests can plan their visit in advance through the TD Coliseum Mobile App, using its virtual arena explorer, mobile ticketing, venue maps, and easy access to merchandise and premium experiences.

"TD Coliseum was reimagined for Hamilton and the guests who bring it to life," said Nick DeLuco, Oak View Group's Senior Vice President and General Manager for TD Coliseum. "Every improvement from the concourses to the clubs was designed to make attending a concert or event more enjoyable and memorable. TD Coliseum represents where live entertainment is heading, and we're proud to deliver that next-level experience right here in the heart of Hamilton."

Central to the success of the building is the many partners who have chosen to invest in the Hamilton community through a shared vision and collaboration. In addition to partner Live Nation Canada and naming rights sponsor, TD Bank Group, the arena boasts founding partnerships with Asahi Canada, Rogers, Seeing Red and Ticketmaster. Each organization is contributing their unique expertise and resources to enhance the project's success. Together, these partnerships reflect a shared commitment to raising the bar on live entertainment, celebrating local culture, and delivering an unforgettable experience for every guest.

Elevated Hospitality

Food & Beverage plays a key role in the fan experience. Curated by OVG Hospitality, the new offerings highlight Hamilton's energy and culinary creativity, featuring locally produced ingredients and partnerships with regional suppliers. Guests can enjoy new signature concession items, including Fizzy Feathers' Buffalo Chicken Poutine; Dip City's French Dip Sandwiches; Soy's Shrimp Gyoza, and Casa Escobar's Carnitas Nachos, alongside upgraded concession favorites such as footlong hot dogs, soft pretzels, and pizzas. Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with classic Mister Softee ice cream and mini donuts, and caramel popcorn at Sugar and Salt.

TD Coliseum is introducing food concepts from Canadian chef Matty Matheson -- Matty's Patty's and Rizzo's House of Parm -- each opening their second Canadian location while former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken makes its Canada debut. The arena also features The Iron Cow Public House, a full-service restaurant and bar powered by Matheson and operated by Our House H.C., which will be open to the public on event and non-event days. The restaurant is scheduled to open in early December.

Asahi Canada, the arena's premium beverage provider, offers a global lineup of renowned premium beverages - including Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Asahi Super Dry, Grolsch Pilsner, Kozel Lager, and Pilsner Urquell - at concessions stands and in the House of Peroni lounge. Through a partnership with Ace Beverage Group, guests can also enjoy a range of Canadian-made options, including Cottage Springs ready-to-drink beverages. The brand will bring the spirit of the Canadian cottage to the arena with a custom-built on-site activation space located on Level 2, designed to be the ultimate hang out zone for guests!

Signature drinks like the Charcuterie Caesar and the "Blackbird" Berry Smash will be featured at bars throughout the venue, complemented by Pepsi and Celsius products. The venue is also proud to partner with Peller Estates, offering an outstanding lineup of locally produced wines, available throughout concessions and premium bar outlets.

TD Coliseum proudly showcases Canadian purveyors, bringing regional quality and flavors directly to guests. Menu highlights include Ontario-sourced beef, dairy, and pork; Ocean Wise–certified fish; and East Coast oysters. Guests will also find artisan selections from The Cheese Boutique, along with local favorites like Comeback Snacks, and fresh ingredients from farms in Ontario.

Tech-Forward Enhancements and Smarter Access

The TD Coliseum Mobile App serves as the central hub for planning and personalizing each visit. Guests can access mobile tickets, venue maps, and merchandising through the app, while digital wayfinding, a new Daktronics three-sided marquee, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi keep guests connected from arrival through encore.

The venue was redesigned for efficiency and comfort. Eight autonomous grab-and-go markets and contactless payment options streamline service and keep lines moving throughout the concourse, while walkways and upgraded seating improve comfort and accessibility across all levels. New vomitories now allow bowl access from every level. Three universal washrooms, AODA-compliant counters, and expanded accessible seating across all levels ensure every guest can move easily throughout the venue.

The Rezilience Gate presented by Seeing Red is the primary entrance for guests as a tribute to Indigenous success, creativity, and culture. Entry has been streamlined with advanced security screening technology at all 11 public gates and mobile ticketing powered by Ticketmaster for a faster, more seamless arrival.

All TD Credit Cardholders will get 10% back as a statement credit on eligible food and drink purchases at TD Coliseum events. Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will also get exclusive entry access through Priority Line Access at Gate 7. To learn more and for full offer terms and conditions about these exclusive perks for eligible TD Credit Cardholders, visit TDColiseum.com/TDOffer.

Located in the heart of downtown Hamilton, TD Coliseum is located near the Hamilton GO Centre, the West Harbour GO Station and the seven-level York Street Parkade. A dedicated rideshare zone is located at the Vine Street lot off James Street North for convenient drop-offs and departures, and an ACA drop-off zone is on York Boulevard near Bay Street.

Premium Spaces

TD Coliseum features nine innovative Event Level Suites that offer premium suite hospitality with direct visual access to the arena bowl, along with fifteen 100-level suites, offering great views and luxurious amenities. Premium Clubs provide unique atmospheres across multiple levels:

TD Lounge – arena's most premium club with passed hors d'oeuvres and craft cocktails

– Rogers Club – first-class dining experience offering a seasonal menu

– House of Peroni – laid back setting with fun bites and signature cocktails

– Vinyl Room – premium, vinyl-inspired lounge that blends modern design with elevated dining and immersive music experiences

– Event Level Club – the hub of the venue for pre- and post-show gatherings

All clubs and lounges offer distinct settings for member-only guests to enjoy rotating menus, craft cocktails, and personalized services.

Backstage Innovation

Behind-the-scenes, the arena has been re-engineered for world-class productions and touring events. A new rigging grid with more than 250,000 pounds of loading capacity and upgraded acoustic paneling offers flexibility for all types of events. A modern artist compound includes five dressing rooms, a private lounge, catering space, and direct stage access while expanded locker rooms and production offices support teams and touring personnel.

Sustainable Impact

Sustainability is built into TD Coliseum's design and operations, with energy-efficient systems, waste-reduction programs, and local sourcing practices at the core. A recycling program, waste separation, impact reporting, and eco-friendly smallware throughout the arena will play a key role in reducing the overall carbon footprint. Membership in GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) further reflects OVG's commitment to responsible, measurable environmental performance across its global portfolio.

EllisDon Corporation, one of Canada's most experienced and accomplished construction services companies, oversaw construction with design by Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects.

Early highlights of TD Coliseum's inaugural season include SirPaul McCartney (November 21); Sonu Nigam (November 23); mgk (December 8), Andrea Bocelli (December 9); Brad Paisley (December 12); the Jonas Brothers (December 14), Trans Siberian Orchestra (December 28) and Matt Rife (December 30). The Toronto Rock open their nine-game home schedule on December 13, and the arena's first hockey game will be a PWHL Takeover Tour Game on January 3. Additionally, the 2026 JUNO Awards will Broadcast live on CBC from TD Coliseum on March 29. Additional events are being announced on a rolling basis.

For tickets and more information, visit tdcoliseum.com or follow @tdcoliseum on Instagram, Facebook, X, Tik Tok and LinkedIn.

