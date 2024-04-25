TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - New York Fries (NYF) is proud to announce an evolution in its commitment to sustainability with the introduction of a new and unique drink cup that is 100% compostable and biodegradable. Partnering with SOFi Products, the premium French fry brand is departing from traditional fountain drink cups that require a plastic lid. With this change, NYF is the first national brand in North America to offer an eco-friendly yet durable cold cup that will naturally decompose completely in soil, landfills or marine environments in under 180 days.

New York Fries Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with the Launch of New 100% Compostable and Biodegradable Cups (CNW Group/New York Fries)

Made from 100% plastic-free and bioplastic free paper, these new cups further advance NYF's commitment to reduce and remove single-use plastic waste wherever possible. What sets the new NYF cup apart is SOFi's innovative design, featuring four folds that combine to create a spill-proof, built-in lid, ensuring a hassle-free, enjoyable drinking experience that doesn't even require a straw.

"At New York Fries, we have a strong commitment to sustainability and the introduction of our new drink cups across all our Canadian stores aligns with our promise to environmental stewardship and reducing unnecessary waste" says Alyssa Berenstein, Marketing Director, New York Fries. "We are excited to be at the forefront of rolling out this brand-new biodegradable packaging and have enjoyed seeing our customers' reactions to it both in-store and online as they discover our new, funky cup. The organic social response has been overwhelmingly positive during our 10 month test, and we are proud to roll this new cup out to all our Canadian stores this spring."

Throughout last year, the new environmentally friendly NYF cups underwent testing at NYF locations in British Columbia and Southwestern Ontario, working with SOFi products to refine the design for food court use. The success of the trials has resulted in a nationwide rollout of the 100% compostable cups across all NYF stores by the start of May 2024. Three 60-second NYF branded radio spots are planned to announce the launch.

The new NYF SOFi drink cup springboards off past environmental initiatives from the brand and will result in the elimination of 3.6 million plastic lids from Canadian waste bins each year. In 2018, the brand eliminated the use of all plastic straws, in favour of paper. 2019 saw the introduction of new fry and poutine packaging, stepping away from the iconic fry cups, making way for a 100% recyclable and compostable formulation. This change equated to the elimination of 6.7 million poutine cups and 1.5 million plastic poutine lids from Canadian waste bins each year. In 2020, the brand announced an ongoing partnership with Tree Canada that has resulted in thousands of trees planted and nurtured across Canadian communities through Tree Canada's National Greening Program.

NYF remains dedicated to reducing its ecological footprint and championing sustainable practices within the quick-service restaurant industry. The rollout of the NYF SOFi cup is just the latest step.

About New York Fries:

New York Fries is a Canadian quick-service restaurant brand specializing in premium quality, fresh-cut fries and poutine. Located in all major Canadian malls, the 140-unit food court chain has successfully expanded to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and most recently, the United States. New York Fries is wholly owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. For more information, visit www.newyorkfries.com .

About SOFi Products:

SOFi Products is a manufacturer of innovative, sustainable solutions for the food service industry. Specializing in non-soggy paper straws and plastic-free cups designed without the need for separate lids, our mission is to make sustainability accessible to all businesses. [email protected] . 305-572-0077

