New Year, New Offices for Montreal-Based OTA FlightHub

With an aggressive global expansion plan in the works, FlightHub has chosen to keep its headquarters in Montreal due to the city's vibrant tech scene and rich talent pool. The company is currently investing heavily in continuing to build its infrastructure, including transforming its offices into an inspiring space filled with light, color and greenery.

To realize the project, FlightHub partnered with ACDF, a local architecture firm that is known to combine North American pragmatism with European flair to create timeless projects. The firm's inventiveness has been recognized with several awards, including the Governor General of Canada Medal in 2010 and the Young Architect Award from the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada in 2013.

To help bring the essence of who the company is to life, the project's concept was derived from FlightHub's three key elements: technology, travel and teams. These 3 Ts were bridged to create a layout and materiality that reflects both the digital world and the interstitial space of travel. Light is filtered from the exterior to the interior core, evoking the feeling of being in nature without permitting direct views into the workstations and office spaces. "The new layout of the space strategically reconciles existing forms with a fresh design that functionally treats the employees' everyday needs, such as control of noise levels, clear organization of programming and distinct team circulations, within the three strata concept" explains ACDF Partner and Senior Architect, Joan Renaud. "We had a vision of creating an environment for FlightHub that has a captivating atmosphere, stimulating movement and promoting interaction, while using ephemeral materials that diffuse and reflect natural light in a way that is often unseen in offices".

In addition to the creation of the new office space, FlightHub also recently celebrated the installation of a new exterior sign at the top of its building, cementing its presence as a Montreal-based powerhouse.

"Our goal is to make FlightHub the number one company to work for, and the number one online travel agency in the world. What started as a dream years ago, became a set of designs in late 2018, and has now materialized as a finished product. Between the 400 panes of glass, 8 layers of concrete floor treatment, and thousands of hours of labor, FlightHub has never looked better," states Christopher Cave, FlightHub's COO. "We collaborated with ACDF, a trusted architecture firm, to ensure our new offices reflect who we are as a brand. We want our employees to love coming to work every day, so we've created an environment and culture they can be proud of. That means going way beyond just efficient workstations. FlightHub's mission is to inspire people to want to travel, explore and see the world. If our people are inspired every day, it makes it that much easier for them to inspire our customers. That way, our employees win, our customers win, everyone's happy."

About FlightHub

FlightHub makes travel accessible, allowing more than 5 million people per year to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flight on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, ultimately streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit flighthub.com to book online or call an agent at 1-800-900-1431 for 24/7 service. For inspiration on travel destinations, tips on budget travel, and the latest travel news, follow FlightHub on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

