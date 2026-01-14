Preparation anxiety is real: Data from Ownr reveals nearly a third of aspiring entrepreneurs say they "don't know where to start", only 11% say they're "very prepared to launch"

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - An influx of new businesses could be on the horizon in 2026 as more Canadians consider becoming their own boss. According to new research from Ownr*, the platform for helping entrepreneurs start, manage and grow their small businesses in Canada, conducted via Pollfish, nearly half of Canadians say starting their own business is one of their goals for the year ahead.

But turning those intentions into reality? That's where the real work begins.

The findings from Ownr's 2026 Entrepreneurial Outlook point to a sense of preparation anxiety among aspiring entrepreneurs. While 87 per cent of aspiring founders consider quitting their current jobs to start a business (with 17 per cent thinking about it every single day), nearly one third (31 per cent) of these respondents say they don't know where to begin. These findings reveal that ambition to start a business is high, but clarity around the "how" of business ownership is lacking.

"Ambition is not the problem in Canada; it's the 'activation' that's broken," explains Jordan Casey, CEO of Ownr. "This data shows that Canadians are ready to work for themselves, but they're being sidelined by a complex administrative landscape, and a lack of education and support."

Key insights from Ownr's 2026 Entrepreneurial Outlook:

Top Barriers to Entry: When asked what is stopping them from starting a business, Canadians cited not feeling financially ready (45 per cent) and fear of failure (41 per cent) as the primary reasons they haven't taken action.

32 per cent of respondents identified compliance as a main area of concern (e.g. legal requirements, taxes) highlighting a need for tools to support documentation and filing. More than Money: Aspiring business owners are looking for more than just funding. When asked where they need the most support, respondents prioritized compliance navigation (43 per cent) and business set-up (42 per cent).

In response, Casey offers four simple tips to help Canadians turn their small business intention into action this year:

Build the Plan - Then Make It Official

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, the challenge isn't a lack of ideas but knowing how to move from planning to action. Creating a clear business plan provides a practical framework - something to build from, adapt and refine as the business evolves, without getting stuck in endless iteration. It takes entrepreneurs from pipe dream to an executable plan to bring their businesses to life. From there, choosing a business structure and registering the business are critical next steps. Together, planning with the right tools and formalizing the business helps turn an idea into a real, actionable venture - and helps founders move forward with confidence.

Demystify compliance confusion

Fear of auditing or filing missteps often paralyzes new owners. Don't let compliance confusion stop you; instead, seek out platforms that automate your filings and minute books to help streamline the documentation and filing process. These tools can assist by providing some peace of mind soyou're free to maximize your time on what actually makes money: your product and serving your customers.

Adopt a minimum viable launch mindset

You don't need to quit your day job on Monday to be an entrepreneur on Tuesday. Starting a business doesn't follow a single, linear timeline - especially for side hustlers balancing other commitments. Instead, breaking the journey into manageable "micro-milestones" can help make progress feel achievable.

For some, that might mean registering the business in the first few weeks, building a simple digital presence a month or two in and then beginning customer outreach when time allows. Reducing the pressure to move quickly at every stage - and giving yourself breathing room - can help overcome the time and fear barriers that stop many aspiring founders from getting started.

Claim your digital real estate early

In 2026, your digital presence is your storefront. Even before you're ready to sell, securing your business name, domain and social handles can help establish credibility quickly. Laying this foundation early ensures your brand is ready whenever you are.

For more information on Ownr, visit www.ownr.co.

Survey Methodology

These findings are drawn from an online survey conducted by Prodege between December 18-22, 2025, on behalf of Craft Public Relations, commissioned by Ownr. The survey included n=1,000 Canadians aged 18 and over. Respondents reflect the natural demographic distribution of members of Prodege's research panel, no other demographic quotas or post-survey methodologies were applied. At a sample size of 1,000, the margin of error for the study is ± 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, though margins of error are higher among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error and measurement error.

