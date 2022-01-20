New "Women's Travel Wisdom" Symposium Brings 13 Powerhouse Women Together, Connecting Travel and Wellness

Hosted by JourneyWoman and Girls' Guide to Paris, symposium taps into the wisdom of women, including Lola Akinmade Åkerström, Loung Ung and Debbie Phillips

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Women's travel leaders JourneyWoman™ and Girls' Guide to Paris announced "Women's Travel Wisdom", a five-day retreat that highlights the importance of wellness to travel. Drawing on the wisdom of 13 best-selling authors, life coaches, activists, award-winning photographers, entrepreneurs and travel experts, Women's Travel Wisdom takes place in California's Mayacamas Mountains in October 2022.

At the symposium, speakers will share their wisdom and life experiences to help travelers see the world through a different lens. Keynote speakers include Lola Akinmade Åkerström, Doni Belau, Diana Eden, Brenda Holder, Caren Osten, Debbie Phillips, Carolyn Ray and Loung Ung. Workshop leaders, including Amanda Burgess, Robyn Griggs-Lawrence, Nora Livingstone, Shawna Robins and Krista Stanley, will provide practical tools to help women travel with intention, incorporating mindfulness, wabi-sabi, animal conservation and Indigenous wisdom.

"This is an invitation for women to share their wisdom, embrace different perspectives and help cultivate shared values to make the world a better place through travel," said Carolyn Ray, CEO, JourneyWoman. "Empowerment leads to change, and I believe that women, as the world's most influential travelers, must lead that change."

"As guests of the world, we must make meaningful contributions when we travel," said Doni Belau, CEO and Founder, Girls' Guide to Paris and Beyond. "This is a unique opportunity to join a circle of powerful, wise women, be inspired by their courageous stories and become healthier, stronger, and more purposeful travelers."

The five-day symposium is limited to 80 guests at the 200-acre Mandala Springs Wellness Center from October 20-24, 2022. In the spirit of healing and nature, it is a substance-free, vegetarian event, held outdoors.

Founded in 1994, JourneyWoman™ is the world's first women's solo travel publication, inspiring women to travel safely and well for almost 30 years through its editorial and Women's Travel Directory, which features women-friendly tourism businesses. Girls' Guide to Paris & Beyond , established in 2009, is one of the largest women's-only tour operators, offering unique trips for small groups to over 25 countries. For sponsorship information, speaker biographies and schedule, visit www.womenstravelwisdom.com.

